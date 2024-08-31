'DNA of Rotherham United': Millers boss Steve Evans hails side after dramatic victory over Huddersfield Town

ROTHERHAM United manager Steve Evans hailed the Millers’ lift-off victory against Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town on a dramatic afternoon at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

It looked like being a familiar early-season tale for Millers, who produced 52 goal attempts in three dominant but scoreless games against Exeter, Bristol Rovers and again looked the part going forward versus unbeaten Town, only to fail to find that all-elusive breakthrough.

An eventful final quarter changed all that.

It started when ex-Millers forward Danny Ward saw red for catching Jamie McCart with an elbow five minutes after coming on as a substitute.

Rotherham United manager Steve Evans. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

A surprise twist then saw fellow replacement Joe Hodge, on debut, put the ten-man Terriers ahead – to put Town on course for a fourth straight league success at the start of a season for the first time in exactly a century.

But the game turned again when Lasse Sorensen was harshly penalised for a foul on Wilks, with Jonson Clarke-Harris coolly netting from the spot for United’s first league goal of the campaign and his maiden strike in his second spell at the club.

Town goalkeeping coach Andy Quy then received his marching orders in the dug-out and the drama continued with Wilks grabbing a stoppage-time winner.

After the game, Town head coach Michael Duff was sent off by referee Sebastian Stockbridge following his protests.

Evans put aside the conjecture to praise his side’s efforts following a relieving – and deserved – win.

He said: “That was a real team performance. We have beaten a very good team and we deserved to do so.

"We were dominant 11 v 11. We gave a naughty goal away but we got back in the game and we had the desire to win it.

"That is the DNA of Rotherham United. It was good times back at the New York Stadium again.