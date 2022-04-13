Do away goals count in the Champions League and Europa League?

Following the recommendation of the UEFA Club Competitions Committee in June 2021, the away goals rule was removed from all UEFA club competitions ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The away goals rule was applied to determine the winner of a two-legged knockout tie in cases where the two teams had scored the same number of goals on aggregate over the two matches.

In such cases, the team which had scored the higher number of goals away from home was considered the winner of the tie and qualified for the next round of the competition.

If the two teams had scored the same number of goals at home and away at the end of normal playing time in the second leg, extra time was played, followed by penalties if no goal was scored. Away goals would continue to stand in extra time of previous games.

A statement from UEFA last year said: "With the decision to remove this rule, ties in which the two teams score the same number of goals over the two legs would be not decided on the number of goals scored away, but two 15-minute periods of extra time are played at the end of the second leg and in case the teams score the same number of goals or no goals during this extra time, kicks from the penalty mark would determine the team which qualifies to the next stage of the competition.

"Statistics from the mid-1970s until now show a clear trend of continuous reduction in the gap between the number of home/away wins (from 61%/19% to 47%/30%) and the average number of goals per match scored at home/away (from 2.02/0.95 to 1.58/1.15) in men’s competitions, whereas since 2009/10, the average goals per game have remained very steady in the UEFA Women’s Champions League with the overall average of 1.92 for home teams and 1.6 for away teams.

"Many different factors may be considered as having an impact on this decline in home advantage. Better pitch quality and standardised pitch sizes, improved stadium infrastructure, higher security conditions, enhanced care of refereeing, wider and more sophisticated TV coverage of matches, more comfortable travel conditions, a compressed calendar dictating squad turnover, and changes in competition formats are all elements which have affected the way football is played and blurred the lines between playing at home and away."