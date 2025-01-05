“Performance OK, result not,” was Grant McCann’s unvarnished assessment after he saw his Doncaster side slip from a position of command to narrow defeat against promotion rivals Port Vale on Saturday.

It was Rovers that conjured a devastating counter-attacking performance to overcome their opponents in August – but five months down the line roles reversed inside a freezing Eco-Power stadium, as the visitors were deadly on the break to seize the spoils.

To make matters worse, Doncaster announced after the game that they were launching an investigation after some home fans gained access to the tunnel after the game.

"The club wishes to condemn in the strictest of terms alleged incidents which took place as opposition players and officials left the pitch. We will not tolerate abuse towards players, staff and officials and will take action against those we find to be guilty of such behaviour.”

On an occasion when the hosts were in comfortable ascendancy for most of the match, and were made to pay twice for lapses in concentration at the back, McCann lamented Doncaster’s uncharacteristically careless defending and acknowledged, therefore, that his team did not deserve to claim all three points.

“It’s a really frustrating day at the office because I thought we had done more than enough from an attacking point of view to win the game but when you defend like we did for the two goals, ultimately, we didn’t deserve to win,” the Rovers boss said.

“I am sure you have heard the old saying: space doesn't score goals. We end up marking space and not players. It’s frustrating to concede these two goals because defensively we have been good in those situations.

“I thought we were on top for the majority of the game. Darren [Moore] will probably say it was the perfect away result, but we played well.”

FRUSTRATION: Doncaster Rovers’ manager Grant McCann was left bemused after his team came off second-best at home to League Two rivals, Port Vale. Picture: Barrington Coombs/PA

Former Rovers manager Moore returned to South Yorkshire in charge of a Port Vale team in relative freefall – on a winless run that stretched back to the middle of October.

So, as Doncaster began the game on the front foot and quickly camped themselves inside enemy territory, where Owen Bailey and Patrick Kelly set the early tempo and probed the visitor’s box from midfield, it appeared that Vale were set for another fruitless afternoon.

But when Billy Sharp’s low curling effort was touched onto the base of the post by Ben Amos and covering centre-back Ben Heneghan deflected Luke Molyneux’s goal-bound follow-up narrowly over the bar to ensure his goalkeeper’s heroic save was not in vain, it was apparent that the Valiants’ fortunes were changing.

And, against the run of play, Moore’s men snatched a 33rd-minute lead as Ryan Croasdale crashed the box to steer home Antwoine Hackford’s by-line cutback after the jet-heeled winger had accelerated down the left flank past Joe Olowu.

Trailing at the break, with Molyneux unable to continue due to an ear infection, McCann shuffled the pack and chose to play Rovers’ newly-acquired trump card. Lincoln City loanee Rob Street was handed his Doncaster debut, having joined the club on Friday.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a promising cameo and was involved within five minutes of taking the pitch as he raced onto Jamie Sterry’s pass into the channel and breezed past centre-back Connor Hall but failed to pick out a red and white shirt with almost all of the visiting side back defending their area.

While Doncaster continued to dominate possession, McCann’s side lacked penetration in the final third and were punished for their wastefulness after 61 minutes when Lorent Tolaj got across Jay McGrath at the front post to prod Croasdale’s low cross over Ted Sharman Lowe.

In search of an immediate response, Kyle Hurst fired wide from distance before Sharp’s tame strike from the left-hand side of the box was comfortably saved by Amos.

Doncaster’s eventual breakthrough came in spectacular fashion, from an unlikely source, as Sterry opened his account for the club with a rasping drive from range that rocketed into the top-left corner of Amos’ net. But the full-back’s screamer proved to be no more than a consolation goal as Port Vale withstood a late Rovers onslaught to secure a battling away victory.

Doncaster Rovers: Sharman-Lowe, Sterry, Olowu, McGrath, Maxwell (Fleming 59), Bailey, Kelly (Broadbent 59), Molyneux (Street 46), Clifton (Hurst 59), Gibson (Ironside 73), Sharp. Unused substitutes: Lawlor, Anderson.