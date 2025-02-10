There was to be no FA Cup fifth-round tie for Doncaster Rovers, or the cash bonus that comes with it, but they did get a very strong reminder that they have a group of players better than League Two.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crystal Palace deserved their 2-0 win courtesy of goals from Daniel Munoz and Justin Devenny but they are not just a Premier League side but a very good one, and yet the scoreline on a cold South Yorkshire night did not particularly flatter their hosts.

In the last 20 minutes it was a strong Palace team wasting time, having had plenty of the ball but far from all their own way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The best news for Doncaster was that Luke Molyneux had waited until the transfer window was shut to show the problems he can cause Premier League defenders.

But as Rovers did a deserved lap of honour, the reality was there will be no Yorkshire teams in March's fifth round. It is a sorry state of affairs.

In the opening minutes it looked like being an exhibition in backs-to-the-wall play from Doncaster for as long as they could hold out, rather than the front-footed football manager Grant McCann had promised,

Joseph Olowu and Tom Anderson headed away consecutive Chris Richards long throw-ins – League Two footballers are used to that – and Ted Sharman-Lowe came off his line well to punch a Will Hughes ball heading to the in-form Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the first 10 minutes you feared for Rovers, but then they were able to throw a punch of their own.

FRUSTRATION: Luke Molyneux reacts as Doncaster Rovers go close to scoring against Premier League Crystal Palace (Image: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Molyneux, handed a free role behind Billy Sharp, popped up on on the left to collect a pass from James Maxwell, Sharp played it back and Ethan Ennis had the game's first shot on target, 12 minutes in.

With the game descending into a bit of a stalemate after a bright start, it remained that way until just after the half hour.

That was when Anderson's foul gave Palace a free-kick Daichi Kamada played cleverly to Mateta. When his shot bounced off a post, Munoz's reactions were so much better than the defenders that Rovers appealed in vain for an offside that was not even close to being.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That could have burst the dam, but Doncaster are made of sterner stuff than that.

BREAKTHROUGH: Daniel Munoz celebrates opening the scoring for Crystal Palace (Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Molyneux, Doncaster's and quite possibly League Two's best player, continued to take the fight to the Premier League side, crossing in from the left. Rob Street got it to Sharp, whose shot on the turn was slightly scuffed but still needed a save. Good strikers make sure they hit the target.

When Sharman-Lowe was caught off his line in the 44th minute, Munoz showed himself to be a lost less deadly from 30 yards than three.

Molyneux flashed a shot just wide and Rovers scrambled a Kamada free-kick clear from the last move of the half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster matched up Palace's 3-4-2-1 at half-time but the Premier League side were able to bring on a player who not so long ago was heavily in the conversation about England's best left-back, Ben Chilwell, for a debut.

NO WAY THROUGH: England centre-back Marc Guehi collides with Ethan Ennis (Image: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Devenny really ought to have scored in the 48th minute but opened his body too much to a right-wing chance. Minutes later Olowu needed to make a great block on Mateta.

But Doncaster's changes gave Jamie Sterry more freedom down the right and fixed Molyneux closer to him as an inside-right.

Molyneux had a shot blocked after the end of a lovely link-up between Sterry and substitute Jordan Gibson, Quickly on the back of it he had another charged down after Sterry win a far-post header.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Sterry played Molyneux in there was no one on the pull-back, and George Broadbent did not get hold of his shot on the turn when fed by the wing-back.

But as so often against the top sides, punishment was handed out when Doncaster were on top, Hughes releasing Devenny to beat Sharman-Lowe and puncture the optimism with 55 minutes gone.

Sterry's substitution with 10 minutes to go smacked of McCann protecting one of his big guns for the battles to come. Even so, Owen Bailey almost forced the ball through at a corner a minute later.

It took a late Olowu intervention to stop Romain Esse's goulbound shot and Sharman-Lowe rushing out to the feet of fresh-on Caleb Kporha to keep the scoreline down in the final minutes, but it was realistic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Promotion, promotion, promotion are Doncaster's priorities this season. they have the tools to make it a reality.

A south London derby at home to Millwall is next for a Palace team who ought to have Wembley in their sights.

Doncaster Rovers: Sharman-Lowe; Sterry (Nixon 80), Olowu, Anderson, Maxwell; Bailey, Broadbent (Kelly 70); Street (Gibson HT), Molyneux, Ennis (Senior HT); Sharp (Ironside 69).

Unused substitutes: Lawlor, Sbarra, Westbrooke, Crew.

Crystal Palace: Turner; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz (Kporha 89), Wharton (Lerma 69(, Hughes, Mitchell (Chilwell HT); Kamada (Franca 90+2), Devenny (Esse 69); Mateta.

Unused substitutes: Henderson, Clyne, Matthews.