Doncaster Rovers 0 Gillingham 1 - player ratings

LEADER: Tommy Rowe did his best to drag Doncaster Rovers through

In the second half in particular, Rovers tried hard and played well up to a point but their lack of cutting edge was shocking and they were booed off at full-time.

Jonathan Mitchell – not commanding enough for the goal 5

Ro-Shaun Williams – solid enough display 6

Joe Olowu – struggled with the giant Vadine Oliver 5

Charlie Seaman – an ineffective display from the wing-back 5

Tommy Rowe – showed real leadership but there was only so much he could do on his own, especially once he had t go out to left wing-back midway through the first half. You felt for him 8

Ethan Galbraith – got on the ball well at times 7

Ben Jackson – we were told his substitution midway through the first half was down to injury but it looked more like an act of mercy towards the left wing-back 4

Josh Martin – looked good when Doncaster could get the ball to him but it was easier said than done 7

Mipo Odubeko – played the whole 90 minutes, apparently 4

Joe Dodoo – worked hard to help out defensively at times but had no impact up front 5

Substitutes:

Matt Smith (for Jackson, 27) – showed a real hunger to get on the ball and did well with it 7

Aidan Barlow (for Seaman, 76) – came on at wing-back 5

Jordy Hiwula (for Dodoo, 76) – hard going for him 5