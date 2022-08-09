Doncaster Rovers 0 Lincoln City 3: Imps send Gary McSheffrey's side crashing out of Carabao Cup

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goals from Charley Kendall, Teddy Bishop and Anthony Scully did the trick as the Imps deservedly triumphed at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Rovers started brightly enough and Harrison Biggins dragged a shot wide in the opening minute of the game.

But the visitors took the lead after only 12 minutes when Bishop squared the ball to striker Kendall to smash home close-range.

CUP EXIT: Doncaster 0-3 Lincoln. Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire.

Defender James Maxwell fizzed a cross across the face of goal but Lee Tomlin failed to provide the killer touch for an equaliser. Bishop rifled wide as the Imps came close to scoring a second, while midfielder Adam Clayton blazed over for Rovers.

But it was the visitors who doubled their lead when Bishop went on a storming run from the halfway line, before curling a sweet strike into the far corner.

Tomlin struck a shot straight at keeper Carl Rushworth and then Tashan Oakley-Booth blazed over from the edge of the box.

Jonathan Mitchell produced a fine save to thwart Chris Maguire, but Scully followed up to slot into an empty net. Jack Goodman wasted a good chance to pull a goal back, but Rushworth saved.

Doncaster: Mitchell, Knoyle, Olowu (Williams 33), Long, Maxwell, Ravenhill (Hurst 45), Clayton, Biggins, Andrews (Seaman 66), Tomlin (Kuleya 66), Agard (Goodman 84). Unused substitutes: Jones, Faulkner, Degruchy, Whiting.

Lincoln: Rushworth, Eyoma, Jackson (Poole 44), O’Connor, Roughan, Oakley-Boothe (Worsfold-Gregg 83), Sanders, Bishop (Sorensen 62), Maguire (Makama 83), Kendall, Scully (House 62). Unused substitutes: Hopper, Robson, Adelakun, Wright.