Doncaster Rovers 0 Rotherham United 5: Ruthless Millers expose the gulf in class between the top and bottom of League 1

It’s four: Rotherham’s Dan Barlaser indicates the score after making it 4-0 from the penalty spot. The League 1 leaders eventually won 5-0 at bottom side Doncaster.Picture: Bruce Rollinson

After three South Yorkshire derbies this season the aggregate score between top-of-the-table Rotherham United and bottom-placed Doncaster Rovers is 13-0. It is a fair reflection of the gulf between them.

Doncaster went into last night’s game buoyed by a transfer window which at least put up a fight against the relegation to League Two they face. Where it mattered, on the field, they could not.

It was not that Rovers did not try hard enough, it was just Rotherham have better players with more belief and the greater cohesion that comes from a manager who has been in the job five years and whose specialist subject is winning promotion from League One.

No mistake: Dan Barlaser scores the Millers fourth from the penalty spot. Picture Bruce Rollinson

If Rotherham turned up in the right frame of mind, they would win. Rotherham turned up in the right frame of mind.

They won 5-0, and if there first goal was almost certainly not meant and the penalty which made it four was a tad engineered, there was no question of the scoreline flattering the Millers.

Chiedozie Ogbene was the outstanding player on the night but what is so impressive about Paul Warne’s side is they are an exceptional team, certainly at this level, capable of getting the ball down when given the chance and mixing it when not.

Rovers are a very long way behind. They were served warning of what was to come after only two-and-a-half minutes, when Jonathan Mitchell - making his Rovers debut - was forced into a plunging save by Ollie Rathbone’s shot from distance.

Opener: Mikel Miller's free kick evades Jonathan Mitchell for the Millers opening goal. Picture Bruce Rollinson

The manner of Rotherham’s opener goal was fortunate, the fact it came was not.

Mickel Miller curled his deep corner just inside the back-post then turned to give the Black Bank who had been giving him stick as he lined up to take it a black look.

Crosses are always the Millers’ favourite route to goal and the wingers who play as their wing-backs were enjoying life, particular Ogbene, whose cross Kyle Knoyle did well to put behind for a corner.

Miller got to the byline in the 16th minute and when Ollie Younger headed his centre away, Doncaster kept it alive, Dan Barlaser switching it to the opposite wing-back, Ogbene, who pulled the ball back for Ben Wiles to finish, then leap up with child-like delight. Charlie Seaman did well to cut out a cross from Michael Smith, peeling wide, with Miller breathing down his neck.

Boosted by two half-time substitutions, Gary McSheffrey’s side at least came out throwing some punches after the interval, Ben Jackson shooting wide after his fellow January signing, Mipo Odubeko had his shot blocked.

The threat at the other end never relented. Even when Smith fell over trying to get to a long ball he was still able to get up and rob Joe Olowu and when Rovers tried to clear, the ball came straight back with a Will Grigg cross which just cleared Smith.

More away goals were inevitable and no one was more deserving than Ogbene, often badgered by Warne that he needs to score more. His fourth of the season was beautifully curled in. Josh Kayode then ran into Olowu and was awarded a penalty Barlaser blasted in.

With 14 minutes left, Ogbene, Wiles and Grigg could get rests and Richard Wood a run-out. Warne obliged - twice - when the 3,255 away fans asked for a wave and the team did when they chanted “We want five!”, Jamie Lindsay half-volleying in.

So they changed their tune to “We want six!” Some people are just never happy. That should have come too when Kayode nodded down to Wes Harding but by then it was academic.

Both these teams look like they will be in different divisions next season.

Doncaster Rovers: Mitchell; Knoyle, Olowu, Younger; Seaman, Smith, Clayton (Galbraith 46), Horton (Jackson 46); Rowe; Dodoo (Griffiths 64) Odubeko. Unused substitutes: Jones, RS Williams, Martin, Agard.

Rotherham United: Vickers; Harding, Ihiekwe, Mattock; Barlaser; Ogbene (Wood 74), Wiles, Rathbone, Miller; Grigg (Kayode 70), Smith. Unused substitutes: Johansson, Ferguson, Odoffin, Lindsay, Ladapo.