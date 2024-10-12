IN a match which pitted two of the better footballing sides in the division, there were two headline-grabbing goals.

The only headline Doncaster Rovers craved was a victory in a contest given more piquancy, certainly for both sets of supporters at least by events in May, when the Cheshire visitors staged a remarkable play-off turnaround to break Rovers hearts at the Eco-Power Stadium.

There was an edge in that context and one or two cheeky songs for sport.

Crewe’s followers were on their feet early in the second period when Max Conway picked an opportune time to slalom past several challenges before dispatching an elegant first goal in senior football.

But in the sixth meeting between these sides in less than 11 months, Rovers found their wings in a choice riposte with substitute Kyle Hurst, three minutes after entering the fray, scoring a fine leveller following a brilliant counter from the hosts.

The hosts pushed Crewe back in a strong final quarter when inverted wingers Luke Molyneux and Jordan Gibson switched from their natural sides and caused a fair bit of bother.

Crewe held out in the end and there was frustration for Rovers, even if it could have been worse.

McCann and his Crewe counterpart Lee Bell said that May’s events had no bearing on this fresh meeting, with both singing from the same hymnsheet in also predicting that this contest would be an ‘interesting’ game from a tactical perspective.

Form suggested it would be too, with both in pretty sound order this season, barring the odd outlier result and the first-half action reconfirmed the beliefs of rival camps.

It was a good, watchable footballing contest between two clubs who should be up there when it matters next spring. The one thing that was lacking was a goal.

The action hotted up either side of the half-hour mark, with Rovers denied an opener by an alert and quick offside flag after Billy Sharp bundled home after a fine free-kick from Jordan Gibson struck the woodwork.

Doncaster started to look the part and got wingers Gibson and Luke Molyneux into the game at that juncture, while Crewe also had threats of their own, coming forward, with their midfielders also all being tidy on the ball and comfortable in possession, as is the Crewe way and all being happy to receive it.

It was Crewe who had the first chance with Kian Breckin, whose great uncle John had a spell at Rovers in his playing days, fired a volley wide after Mickey Demetriou’s long throw was only half-cleared.

Jay McGrath then stabbed the ball towards goal at the other end after Owen Bailey’s shot was blocked before the in-form Rovers defender produced an exemplary block after Shilow Tracey got away from Bailey down the left flank.

Rovers gradually started to have a say and a nice passage of play ended with Molyneux dragging a shot wide before a dangerous low cross from Brandon Fleming just failed to pick the winger out at the far post.

At the other end, Ted Sharman-Lowe raced out of goal and despite being in an exposed position, he showed excellent decision-making to block Tracey as he threatened on goal.

After the offside flag denied Rovers, Crewe provided a riposte with Ryan Cooney steaming in on the right to get a connection following a deep cross on the opposite flank from Zac Williams but Sharman-Lowe grasped his effort, low down.

A half-shout for a home penalty was rebuffed early in the second half when James Connolly tangled with Jamie Sterry in a game where the first goal looked like possessing an air of significance.

Rovers were playing okay, but looking at McCann’s expression on the touchline, he was not totally satisfied and clearly was wanting more.

His mood darkened not long after when Conway skipped past challenges from Rovers defenders before firing home with a confident low finish.

Just after the hour mark, McCann made a double change with Joe Sbarra and Ian Ironside entering the fray for full-backs Jamie Sterry and Fleming and switching to three at the back with Bailey dropping into the defence.

A half-chance saw Sharp head off target before Rovers found their leveller, relievingly.

Olowu won a challenge deep in Rovers half and found Sbarra, with his clever pass slotting Molyneux away down the right.

The winger spotted the run of Hurst, who was supporting him in a central position and haring towards goal. He was picked out and his finish was deadly.

Soon after, Hurst fired over after Ironside’s effort clipped a defender before Sharp headed a sitter over, by his high standards after Gibson whipped in a super cross.

Rovers had all the late pressure on Crewe’s goal. We had a monsoon in the final few minutes, but no home winner.

oncaster Rovers: Sharman-Lowe; Sterry (Sbarra 62), Olowu, McGrath, Fleming (Ironside 62); Bailey, Clifton (Hurst 70), Broadbent; Molyneux, Sharp, Gibson. Substitutes unused: Lawlor, Yeboah, Senior, Close.

Crewe Alexandra: Marschall; Connolly, Demetriou, Williams; Cooney, Sanders (Thibaut 69), Breckin (Billington 81), Tabiner; Conway, Holicek (Lunt 69); Tracey. Substitutes unused: Booth, Agius, Roberts, Finney.

Referee: B Atkinson.