Billy Sharp rescued a point for Doncaster Rovers but it was another afternoon of frustration for Grant McCann's men on home soil.

The 38-year-old Sharp came off the bench to stab home from close range 13 minutes from time and came close to winning it for Rovers when he rifled a shot agonisingly wide.

But the home side had to settle for a share of the spoils as they lost ground on leaders Port Vale, 1-0 winners on the road at Morecambe.

Doncaster are now winless in four games at the Eco-Power Stadium dating back to their victory over Barrow on October 1.

It could have been worse for Rovers after Kylian Kouassi threatened to bag all three points for mid-table Salford with a superb 20-yard strike five minutes into the second half.

Sharp's late intervention was enough to lift Doncaster into the promotion places but it was another opportunity missed in front of their own fans, fresh from watching McCann’s team come from behind to draw against Notts County seven days earlier.

The writing was on the wall for Rovers in a tetchy first period that never got going, much to the frustration of both benches who spent the half in the ear of the fourth official.

With 20 fouls awarded by referee Martin Woods, there was little chance of a game breaking out in the opening 45 minutes.

Billy Sharp celebrates his equaliser. (Photo: Tony Johnson/YP)

Tensions threatened to boil over when Kelly Nmai clattered Jamie Sterry after failing to keep the ball in play.

The Salford winger escaped with a booking and avoided a second yellow following another tangle with Sterry.

Nmai settled into the role of pantomime villain, sparking ironic cheers when he had an effort blocked inside the Doncaster box.

City scored as many goals as bottom side Morecambe in the first 15 games but they created the better opportunities in the opening 45 minutes.

Billy Sharp scores from close range. (Photo: Tony Johnson/YP)

Kouassi missed the best chance of the half when he dragged a shot wide following a hopeful ball forward by Matty Lund.

The lively Nmai created a chance for Lund but his poked effort lacked the power to trouble Teddy Sharman-Lowe.

Doncaster, who have to go back to the opening day for the last time they scored more than once on home soil, failed to build on a promising start.

Inside the opening minute, Jordan Gibson whipped a ball in from the corner of the box and Luke Molyneux was inches away from stabbing home.

Brandon Fleming sees a cross deflected behind. (Photo: Tony Johnson/YP)

That was as close as Rovers came to breaking the deadlock, the recalled Joe Ironside heading harmlessly over and Kyle Hurst seeing a shot deflected behind for the frustrated hosts.

When Gibson got in behind in the final minute of the half, his heavy touch rolled through to Salford keeper Jamie Jones in a fitting last meaningful act.

The interval offered everybody a chance to reset, chiefly Gibson who responded to the spurned chance with an effort that threatened to break the game open.

Molyneux and Hurst combined to give Gibson a shooting opportunity but he could only watch as the ball hit the inside of the post and rolled into the grateful arms of Jones.

Instead, it was Kouassi who broke the deadlock with a finish that was not in keeping with the rest of the game.

The Salford forward found himself in space in a central area and did not pass up the chance to shoot, rifling an effort beyond the helpless Sharman-Lowe.

Haji Mnoga volleyed straight at Sharman-Lowe from a tight angle and Nmai lashed a shot over the bar as City threatened to take the game away from their hosts on the break.

The momentum shifted on the 70-minute mark when McCann turned to his bench and introduced Sharp as part of a triple change.

The veteran striker did not need long to make his mark, tapping home from Joe Sbarra's low cross with Salford all at sea.

Sharp hit the outside of the post from Joe Ironside's flick-on two minutes later and that was as close as Doncaster came to finding a winner as their home frustrations continued.

Doncaster: Sharman-Lowe, Sterry (Sharp 70), Olowu, Molyneux, Gibson (Sbarra 70), Bailey, Ironside, Hurst (Yeboah 83), Kelly (Broadbent 83), McGrath, Fleming (Maxwell 70). Substitutes unused: Lawlor, Anderson.

Salford: Jones, Ashley, Negru, Lund (Berkoe 83), Nmai (Okoronkwo 83), Woodburn (McAleny 66), Tilt, Mnoga (Shephard 66), Kouassi, Garbutt, Austerfield. Substitutes unused: Edwards, Stockton, Taylor.