Doncaster Rovers 2 Walsall 2: Late disappointment for Rovers as Billy Sharp 'winner' cancelled out

Doncaster Rovers' nearly football left them having to settle for a point, just as it looked like they would be downing League Two leaders Walsall.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Second best before the break, Doncaster had more of it in the second half but whenever they threatened to weave a good move together, it was usually let down by an errant pass.

Billy Sharp changed that with an 84th-minute goal, only for Walsall to pick themselves up off the canvas for the second time in the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a gut-punch for Rovers but in truth neiither side deserved to win a game which promised more than it delivered.

At 39 years-old, Sharp has not started a league game since January 18 but hew can still make a big impact on them, as he showed with his 84th-minute goal.

But just as it looked like Doncaster were going to pull off a huge victory, substitute Danny Johnson scored a goal of his own.

Rovers took the lead slightly against the run of play through Luke Miolyneux after 16 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winger took an Owen Bailey pass, came in on his left foot and found the net. Until then, a Rob Street effort after a good one-two with Jamie Sterry had been Doncaster's only chance of note.

DISAPPOINTMENT: Billy Sharp thought he had won the game for Doncaster Rovers (Image: Bruce Rollinson)

With a very powerful front two of Levi Amantchi and Jamille Matt, the Saddlers looked dangerous every time they crossed the ball into the area, but it was Taylor Allen – who had earlier curled a free-kick over – who wiped out Doncaster's lead within a couple of minutes.

His was a clever header, getting just the right amount on his header when Oisin McEntree overlapped from centre-back and put in an inviting cross.

But Nathan Asiimwe and Amanchi put headers wide, and when the latter found himself in far too much space in the 33rd minute, he directed his header at Teddy Sharman-Lowe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Listening to Grant McCann's instruction to get the ball down more and play, Doncaster grew into the first half, even with Walsall upsetting their rhythm with fouls.

GOAL: Luke Molyneux (Image: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

Jack Senior threw himself at a Jordan Gibson cross without making contact, and when Street and Joe Sbarra, keeping his place in an unchanged side, did well to play their way out of a tight area, Sterry's cross was cut out.

Doncaster were better in the second period but Sharp's would be the first shot on target of the half from either side.

Molyneux twice set efforts wide of the left post without getting the curl he needed to find the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walsall served enough warning as to what would happen if Doncaster did not turn possession into goals, Owen Bailey having to defend really well when Allen was slipped in, and Levi Amantchi putting the ball in the net, only for the goal to be disallowed for his barge on Tom Anderson. When the big striker was served up a good chance in the 77th minute, he headed it over.

ASSIST: Doncaster Rovers midfielder Owen Bailey (Image: Bruce Rollinson)

So Doncaster owed a huge debt to Sharp, who had skewed an effort wide when Anderson's header was hooked on from midfield over the backline for the veteran to run onto.

The chance he scored was barely a chance at all, Gibson doing well to put the ball in, but slightly behind Sharp, who twisted his body to find the net.

But for a second time, Walsall spoilt the party.

The board for added time was just going up as Sharman-Lowe's save from Matt played the ball across for Johnson – only brought on in the aftermath of Sharp's goal – to level matters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crushing late disappointment for Wimbledon, who turned a 1-0 lead after 89 minutes at Swindon Town into a 2-1 defeat – keeps Rovers in fourth, three points outside the automatic promotion places with a game in hand.

This game was never going to be decisive, but it was definitely a chance missed.

Doncaster Rovers: Sharman-Lowe; Sterry, Wood, Anderson, Senior; Bailey, Broadbent; Molyneux, Sbarra (Clifton 72), Gibson; Street (Sharp 72).

Unused substitutes: Lawlor, Nixon, Ennis, Kelly, Westbrooke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walsall: Hornby; McEntee, Okagbue, Weir; Asiimwe (Barrett 87), Jellis, Stirk (Johnson 87), Allen, Gordon; Matt, Amantchi (Adomah 79).

Unused substitutes: Simkin, Daniels, Lakin, Comley.