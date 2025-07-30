Doncaster Rovers' 2025-26 season preview: Unfinished business for second year running for Grant McCann

GRANT McCANN has unfinished business at League One level with Doncaster Rovers.

Just as he had this time last year in the division below at the club where he has been at his happiest, according to his wife Kelly.

He was certainly smiling after those intoxicating developments in the spring, against Bradford City and Notts County respectively, as Rovers followed up promotion with the cherry on the cake of League Two silverware.

That triumph was borne out of despair and a bold claim from McCann.

Doncaster Rovers' manager Grant McCann. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Following Doncaster's penalty shoot-out elimination to Crewe in the play-offs in May 2024, McCann went on the offensive and cast aside the hurt to declare that the club would win League Two in 2024-25, “without question”.

The feisty Northern Irishman also warned his players that if they didn't possess an identical mindset, then they needn't bother coming back for pre-season.

He proved as good as his word.

Now it's onto the next mission, with McCann possessing the same steely intent he displayed 12 months ago. Once again, it comes from a painfully bitter experience.

Star man: Doncaster Rovers' winger Luke Molyneux. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

In May 2019, McCann saw his Rovers side lose in another play-off semi-final – another tie decided by spot-kicks – at Charlton. His Rovers side were very unfortunate not to reach Wembley after a magnificent second-leg display and McCann was devastated afterwards.

It was his last match in charge first time around. He moved to Hull City the following month and after a tough first year, he sampled third-tier success in 2020-21 when leading the Tigers to their first title in 55 years.

Leading Rovers back to the Championship remains a strong motivation for McCann. Challenges clearly sit well with him and strikingly, he has spoken in the public domain of realising that second-tier ambition.

Football is always about the next challenge and consolidation most definitely isn't for McCann, who unlike many of his counterparts is not afraid to shoot for the moon. Some would say its refreshing and recent history has shown that newly-promoted sides can do pretty well at this level.

Sensibly, Rovers have been early shoppers in the summer window, recognising the need to bring in new signings sooner rather than later to assimilate them within the group.

Matty Pearson, in need of a fresh challenge after a difficult past few seasons at Huddersfield Town – and a player McCann has tried to sign in the past – will help fill the leadership void at the back following the departures of Tom Anderson, Joe Olowu and Richard Wood.

Thimothee Lo-Tutala arrives with successful ‘previous’ at Rovers and former Leeds United midfielder Robbie Gotts is at a time in his career where he is ready to step up after impressing in fourth-tier circles.

Others already on deck and heading towards their peak years also fall into that bracket, including Rovers' excellent captain Owen Bailey and fellow midfielders Harry Clifton and Jordan Gibson alongside the player who McCann viewed to be the best winger in League Two last season in Luke Molyneux.

Few would argue, and his numbers backed up that view.

Testing himself in League One also arrives at the perfect juncture for a player whom everyone at DN4 thinks a lot about in central defender Jay McGrath, who signed a new deal earlier this summer, fresh from Rovers rejecting a £500,000 offer for his services from a third-tier rival.

Teenage Spurs loanee Damola Ajayi, who announced himself in style to Spurs followers last season with his first senior goal on for his debut in a Europa League tie, has quickly endeared himself to Rovers fans in pre-season with some dashing stuff on the wing.

Old stager Billy Sharp, still chasing records at the age of 40, will have a role to play, while Joe Ironside, after a quiet 2024-25, won't be short of motivation.

Brandon Hanlan has been brought in to compete up top. Another striking option before the end of the window might just top things off nicely, given Rovers will definitely miss the goal threat and presence of 2024-25 loan star Rob Street.

One thing Rovers won't be short on at the start of the new season is goodwill.

Bumper season-ticket sales – approaching the 6,000-mark – have provided further proof that Doncastrians have reconnected with their football team, who will renew juicy derby rivalries with Rotherham United and Barnsley in particular.

Ins: Sean Grehan (Crystal Palace, permanent), Matty Pearson (Huddersfield Town, free), Glenn Middleton (Dundee United, free), Robbie Gotts (Barrow, free), Brandon Hanlan (Wycombe Wanderers , free), Connor O’Riordan (Blackburn Rovers, loan), Damola Ajayi (Tottenham Hotspur, loan), Thimothee Lo-Tutala (Hull City, loan).