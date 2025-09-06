Doncaster Rovers 3 Bradford City 1: Billy Sharp and Jordan Gibson enjoy themselves again as Bantams unbeaten run ends

BRADFORD City tasted defeat for the first time in 133 days - at the very same venue where their last setback occurred as Doncaster Rovers were afforded a second sweet derby scalp in a week.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a battle of two White Rose sides who have posted flying starts in League One and have significant wind in their sails following promotion, Rovers were the ones who were the more convincing in their work and secured a memorable success, just as they did on April 26.

Bradford couldn't complain.

An early leveller from Will Swan, who became the first Bantams player to score in four successive league matches since Nahki Wells in August 2013, to cancel out Luke Molyneux opener was as good as it got.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster Rovers winger Jordan Gibson silences the Bradford City boo-boys after making it 3-1

Speaking of records, Billy Sharp scored for the 10th time in 12 matches against City to make it 3-1 at the interval. Before then, Jordan Gibson - who again revelled after being the target of the Bantams' boo-boys - also excelled and found the net. Not for the first time either.

It was Rovers' day. They are now unbeaten in 12 matches on home soil since February 15 - 203 days to be precise - and have lost just once in their last 21 matches anywhere.

Matches between these two Yorkshire rivals have been rarely boring of late and that much was in evidence in an entertaining first half which produced all four goals.

Ultimately, the story of it revolved around some uncharacteristically poor Bradford defending. All of the home goals were avoidable; as was City's in fairness.

Doncaster Rovers veteran Billy Sharp scores his 10th goal in 12 matches against Bradford City.

The fun started on just six minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fit-again Molyneux was the beneficiary, powering home a bullet header unchallenged from Gibson's right-wing cross.

Aden Baldwin, eager to make amends no doubt following his stupid dismissal here in April, did well to make a saving challenge to initially deny Gibson as he threatened to race clear.

The ball found its way back to Gibson, whose cross was buried by Molyneux, who was not picked up.

City's response was strong and they were back on terms when Swan gobbled up the rebound from close range after Thimothee Lo-Tutala coughed up Pointon's routine low cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors were looking good and Rovers were on the back foot before a wretched error from ex-Rovers man Joe Wright provided the hosts with a gift - and Gibson was the grateful beneficiary.

Wright's heavy touch was seized upon by Gibson, who raced clear before drilling home in impressive and composed fashion on 22 minutes.

Given some stick earlier from the big 3,000-strong away end, the attacking midfielder again showed that he thrives on getting barracked by his former club.

Rovers were the better side for the rest of the half and City looked edgy at the back, with the wily Sharp casing issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having led the line superbly, he then crowned a superb first half in the art of centre-forward play with another goal against City.

James Maxwell won a header on the left touchline.

Baldwin hesitated for a split second and let the ball go past home and that was enough encouragement that Sharp needed. He outmuscled Greg Leigh before dropping his shoulder and firing home an inch-perfect guided low finish.

The half ended as it did in April with a Bradford player protesting to the referee. This time Curtis Tilt was the person in question and not Baldwin. He was wise to retreat to the dressing room and not carry on too long.

Alexander did not mess about at half-time and made a double change, bringing off Joe Wright and Bobby Pointon, with Stephen Humphrys and Tyreik Wright entering the fray as City played in front of their huge away following.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City saw plenty of the goal, but Rovers, with a good lead, could pick their moments in transition.

One half-scare saw Ibou Touray deliver a wicked ball from the left, which just evaded Baldwin at the far post.

At the other end, the presence of Touray stopped Clifton from sealing it with a fourth as the Rovers man fired over, under pressure.

The hosts managed the game properly and while the visitors huffed and puffed, that was all really, although Sam Walker prevented George Broadbent from grabbing a late fourth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster Rovers: Lo-Tutala; O’Riordan, Pearson, McGrath, Maxwell; Bailey, Broadbent; Molyneux (Ajayi 81), Clifton (Close 81), Gibson (Middleton 73); Sharp (Olusanya 81). Substitutes unused: Lawlor, Hanlan, Senior.

Bradford City: Walker; Baldwin (Halliday 68), J Wright (Humphrys HT), Tilt; Neufville, Power, Leigh, Touray; Sarcevic (Powell 68), Pointon (T Wright HT); Swan. Substitutes unused: Hilton, Pattison, Lapslie.

Referee: A Chilowicz (USA).