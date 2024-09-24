SEVEN nights after another South Yorkshire club rubbed shoulders with a Manchester United side for a rare competitive meeting, it was the turn of Doncaster Rovers to take the stage.

Instead of the bumper crowd which greeted Barnsley when they strode out at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup last Tuesday, the surroundings were rather less exalted on a cool autumnal night in Doncaster, where just two sides of the Eco-Power Stadium were open.

The numbers were healthy enough, to be fair and for those attended - including those from Manchester - it was worth the while on a night when United’s under-21s took to the field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking of Barnsley, United’s kids - backed by a noisy Mancunian contingent - rewound the clock to their Trophy fixture at Oakwell last month with another fine late comeback after trailing by two goals.

Eco-Power Stadium, home of Doncaster Rovers. Picture: PA.

In Barnsley, United scored three goals in a thrilling final ten minutes to triumph 3-2 and turn around a two-goal deficit.

Here, their rally was not quite as head-turning, but it secured penalties all the same after they recorded a 3-3 draw after trailing 3-1 after 65 minutes - levelling in the seventh minute of stoppage-time through substitute Louis Jackson to spoil Rovers’ 100 per cent record on home soil in 2024-25.

It was sweetened by a 5-3 penalty shoot-out victory to gain the extra point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George Broadbent - who had put Rovers 3-1 up in the game - saw his effort saved by Dermot Mee, who atoned for his clanger in letting the midfielder score mid-way through the second period.

It represented the only miss in the shoot-out with Joe Ironside, Luke Molyneux and Jordan Gibson netting for Rovers and Sam Mather, Ethan Wheatley, Jack Fletcher, Harry Amass and Gabriele Biancheri converting for United.

Just over five years previously, these clubs had met at the same venue with United running out 2-1 winners. Notable names in the visiting line-up that October night included recent £10m signing Largie Ramazani, Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood, Di’Shon Bernard, Tahith Chong, Teden Mengi and Ethan Laird.

Not that all of United’s present-day contingent were fresh-faced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lining up for the visitors was Wythenshawe lad Tommy Rowe on his 36th birthday, no less. Rowe left Rovers in the summer to take on a player-coach role at the club who freed him as a teenager. His hybrid position now sees him coach the under-21s and ‘mentor’ them out on the pitch.

In the event, he found himself marking someone who is even more senior in age, in Billy Sharp, a mere 38. Who says that this particular competition is purely about development. There’s still time for a bit of old spice.

On a night when victory would have pretty much guaranteed progression to the next stage of the EFL Trophy, Rovers - who handed a full debut to 17-year-old defender Kasper Williams and a much more experienced option in the back in the much-travelled Josh Emmanuel – were the architects of their own downfall, ultimately.

United - whose line-up included midfielder Jacob Devaney, son of Oakwell assistant Martin, a player with first-team experience in captain Dan Gore and a forward who was on the bench a week earlier against Barnsley in Wheatley - drew first blood on 11 minutes in wonderful fashion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fine run down the right from the pacy Ethan Ennis set up his fellow winger coming in from the opposite flank on the left in Mather. He slalomed inside and scored with a classy low shot - the final act to a lovely team goal.

‘Wembley, Wembley’, sang the gathering of diehard Red Devils followers in the away section.

A leveller 13 minutes later from Rovers - who fielded a pretty experienced line-up and showed how serious they are taking the competition - failed to shut them up when Joe Sbarra’s shot took a wicked deflection before creeping into the net. It was the summer signing’s first goal for the club.

Five minutes after the interval, the battle of the ‘oldies’ saw Sharp come up trumps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latching onto Kyle Hurst’s flick, Sharp rolled back the years with an instinctive drive which smacked against the near post, with Ephraim Yeboah keeping his composure to coolly net the rebound - to follow up his strike in the previous group game against Huddersfield Town.

With his side firmly on top now, Grant McCann - who brought on two senior heads in Molyneux, Ironside and Gibson - saw his side seemingly wrap it up just before the midway point of the half.

It owed much to sloppiness from United keeper Mee, who was caught playing out from the back with his misplaced pass going straight to Broadbent, who tidily lobbed the ball back into the unguarded net.

United’s kids produced a storming finale to triumph in their previous group fixture at Oakwell thanks to three late goals and they were in the mood for further fun and games here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And they soon showed they were not quite finished here, when Ennis - who netted in the 3-2 win at Barnsley - tucked the ball home from close range to reduce the arrears on 72 minutes after good work on the right from Mather, who returned the favour after his team-mates’ earlier assist for another eye-catching goal from the visitors.

Molyneux went close to making it 4-2 with a trademark curler, which whistled just wide before ballooning a gilt-edged chance over from close range to finally make it safe.