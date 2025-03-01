Doncaster Rovers 3 Newport 0: Rob Street double helps Rovers maintain promotion pace

Doncaster coasted to a third consecutive League Two win as they swept past Newport 3-0 at the Eco-Power Stadium to move up to third.

A Rob Street brace and a Luke Molyneux strike saw them through, with Rovers barely getting out of second gear as they extended their advantage over fourth-placed Notts County to three points.

Doncaster dominated from the start with Jordan Gibson and Street both seeing early opportunities spurned.

They broke the deadlock in the 34th minute when Lincoln loanee Street pounced on a Jay McGrath header from a corner to poke home from close range.

Big win for Doncaster Rovers Grant McCann (Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)
It took just 22 seconds of the second half for Rovers to extend their lead when Molyneux struck the upright with a fierce volley and Street pounced, backheeling home after seeing his initial effort blocked.

Grant McCann’s side were in full control and made sure of the win after 78 minutes. Molyneux allowed a superb diagonal pass from Gibson to bounce before lashing into the far corner from the edge of the box.

