Doncaster Rovers 3 Newport 0: Rob Street double helps Rovers maintain promotion pace

Doncaster coasted to a third consecutive League Two win as they swept past Newport 3-0 at the Eco-Power Stadium to move up to third.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Rob Street brace and a Luke Molyneux strike saw them through, with Rovers barely getting out of second gear as they extended their advantage over fourth-placed Notts County to three points.

Doncaster dominated from the start with Jordan Gibson and Street both seeing early opportunities spurned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They broke the deadlock in the 34th minute when Lincoln loanee Street pounced on a Jay McGrath header from a corner to poke home from close range.

Big win for Doncaster Rovers Grant McCann (Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

It took just 22 seconds of the second half for Rovers to extend their lead when Molyneux struck the upright with a fierce volley and Street pounced, backheeling home after seeing his initial effort blocked.