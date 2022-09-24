Doncaster Rovers 4 Crawley Town 1 - player ratings

Weak defending had allowed the Red Devils back into the game a minute after Joseph Olowu’s opening goal, but Miller buried a penalty, then thumped a good second goal to effectively decide the game even before Kyle Hurst’s wonderful run and goal.

Jonathan Mitchell – reassuringly underworked 6

Kyle Knoyle – got forward well down the right 7Ro-Shaun Williams – carried the ball out of defence with confidence in the first half 6

QUALITY GOAL: Doncaster Rovers winger Kyle Hurst

Joseph Olowu – got himself on the end of a few crosses and made one count

James Maxwell – good start he failed to build on 6Luke Molyneux – wandered around to decent effect at times 6

Adam Clayton – solid in the middle of the park, as you would expect 6

Ben Close – bright and inventive on his first league appearance since November 7

Kyle Hurst – scored a good goal to cap a strong performance 8

Kieran Agard – struggled to follow up his midweek performance 6

George Miller – showed real character to convert his two goals 8

Substitutes:

Lee Tomlin (for Agard, 73) – made a real impact when he came on 7

Harrison Biggins (for Close, 75) – did a job when Close picked up an injury 5

Charlie Seaman (for Hurst, 86) – N/A

Max Woltman (for Molyneux, 86) – N/A