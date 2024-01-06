Former Leeds United forward Steve Morison has been appointed manager of Bradford City’s League Two rivals Sutton United.

The 40-year-old has taken the reins with Sutton sat rock-bottom of the fourth tier, six points adrift of safety. He has replaced Matt Gray, who was axed by the Us last month.

Morison made a shock move into the non-league pyramid after being dismissed by Cardiff City. He took charge of Hornchurch in June and has left with the club sat top of the Isthmian League Premier Division.

A statement issued by Sutton read: “Sutton United have appointed Steve Morison as manager to replace Matt Gray, who left the club in December. Steve has most recently been manager of Isthmian League Hornchurch, and leaves the Essex club seven points clear at the top of the Premier Division.

"He previously spent just under a year as manager of Championship side Cardiff City, steering them clear of the relegation zone on the 2021/22 season, having previously been head coach of their under-23s.

“Steve's playing career as a striker saw him make nearly 700 senior appearances, half of which were for Millwall in three spells, and score nearly 250 goals. He also played for Northampton Town, Bishop's Stortford, Stevenage, for whom he scored the winner in the 2007 FA Trophy final, Norwich City, Leeds United and Shrewsbury Town. He was capped 20 times by Wales.