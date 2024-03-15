Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City's League Two rivals given permission to make pitch smaller
Colchester are among the clubs to have had their schedule disrupted by inclement weather and their recent meeting with Doncaster Rovers fell foul of conditions.
In a bid to improve the condition of the JobServe Community Stadium pitch, Colchester applied to the EFL for approval on an alteration of pitch dimensions.
A reduction of the pitch’s width and length will has now been done to remove “the majority of the problem areas”.
A statement issued by the EFL read: “At its meeting yesterday, the EFL board approved an application by Colchester United to alter its pitch dimensions, commencing from tomorrow’s Sky Bet League Two fixture against Walsall.
“Following a number of postponements for the club, including their last two home fixtures due to drainage issues, the league commissioned independent pitch specialists STRI to undertake an assessment of the playing surface.
“It was concluded that reducing the pitch in width and length, and therefore removing the majority of the problem areas, represented the best of the limited options available to complete the season in good order.
“The amended dimensions at Colchester United are now 64 meters in width (previously 68m) and 102 meters in length (previously 105m). These are in “accordance with EFL Regulations and the Laws of Game and are similar to a number of clubs across the league.”