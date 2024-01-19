Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City's rivals axe ex-Watford and Birmingham City man after six games
The axe has been wielded just six games into Deeney’s tenure, bringing an end to a short-but-eventful stint. Forest Green failed to win any of their six games under Deeney and sit bottom of League Two.
Deeney attracted criticism for his ruthless style of management, which involved public criticism of individual players. He apologised for his outburst following their recent loss to Harrogate Town, admitting his emotions can get the better of him.
The outburst included a swipe at defender Fankaty Dabo, who Deeney said “looks like he kicks it with his shin pads”.
Forest Green are now searching for their third manager of the campaign, having also parted ways with David Horseman earlier on in the season. The role was Deeney’s first in management, having previously served as a player-coach at The Bolt New Lawn.
Forest Green’s chairman Dale Vince said: “These are decisions nobody likes to make, but we have acted this way to give FGR the best possible chance of improving results and climbing the league table.
"We wish Troy all the best for the future and thank him for his efforts."