Doncaster Rovers and Crewe Alexandra show why they will be in the League Two shake-up when it matters - final word

SATURDAY was full of talk about one particular three-digit number.

The country was endlessly told that it marked exactly 100 days since Sir Keir Starmer had been in office as Prime Minister, with political commentators equally quick to issue their own approval ratings in the process.

For Doncaster Rovers followers, the figure that was at the forefront of their minds was 155 days, as opposed to 100.

That was the timespan that had elapsed since Rovers’ astonishing pitch for promotion was dramatically and brutally ended by Crewe Alexandra in front of a disbelieving Eco-Power Stadium audience as their remarkable story in the final third of 2023-24 unravelled.

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Grant McCann played down all notions of revenge ahead of this latest instalment, but his fanbase were not so forgiving. They traded songs with their Crewe counterparts to suggest the events of May 10 were still relatively fresh in the memory banks of both.

The verdict on McCann’s side has been a pretty favourable one since, but a statement win over their Cheshire opponents would have sweetened things.

Crewe were Crewe. Their ability to produce ball-playing midfielders who are comfortable in possession continues to precede them.

Historically, they have been - and probably always will be - a tidy side to watch at this level.

Rovers, albeit belatedly when they stirred into life after going behind, showed that they also play proper football.

A draw it was, then. But it was fitting that both goals possessed elements of style.

Even if McCann was not amused by Crewe’s opener on 56 minutes.

Max Conway’s first career goal will be one that he tells the grandkids about one day in the distant future.

He picked up the ball in a central position and slalomed past several challenges in an eye-catching driving run before finishing things off with an assured low finish.

Rovers’ inability to deal with it, with Jay McGrath particularly culpable in going to ground early, was what McCann noted as opposed to its quality.

It was the only blemish on the day from McGrath, whose decision-making was exemplary apart from that.

If his development continues, Rovers have a ‘player’ on their hands.

Good sides deal with adversity and Doncaster did just that in fairness. They are also tactically dexterous.

The introduction of Joe Sbarra and Joe Ironside was well-timed and the arrival of Kyle Hurst was simply exquisite.

Three minutes after entering the fray, he applied the finishing touch to a transition goal of the highest order.

Joe Olowu won the ball as Crewe attacked and found Sbarra. His slick pass to pick out Luke Molyneux after spotting him on the left was a beauty.

Rovers star turn attacked Crewe, but had the game intelligence to notice the presence of Hurst, matching him stride for stride in a central position.

With the visitors stretched and in trouble, Molyneux found his mate and his finish was cool and deadly. It was a wonderful strike to light up any game.

Soon after, Hurst had the chance for an encore after Mickey Demetriou initially blocked a goalbound effort from Ironside, but he blazed over.

The decision to play Molyneux and Gibson as inverted wingers during the second half was reaping a mini-harvest.

A juicy cross on the right from Gibson should have yielded a late winner for Billy Sharp, but he headed over. A big miss by his high standards.

In the first half, an offside flag had rightly halted the fun for Sharp after he nodded in from after Gibson’s fine free-kick was tipped onto the bar.

Probably the right outcome too by the end, although Rovers were entitled to feel that they might have nicked it. But a point was fair enough, in truth.

Doncaster Rovers: Sharman-Lowe; Sterry (Sbarra 62), Olowu, McGrath, Fleming (Ironside 62); Bailey, Clifton (Hurst 70), Broadbent; Molyneux, Sharp, Gibson. Substitutes unused: Lawlor, Yeboah, Senior, Close.

Crewe Alexandra: Marschall; Connolly, Demetriou, Williams; Cooney, Sanders (Thibaut 69), Breckin (Billington 81), Tabiner; Conway, Holicek (Lunt 69); Tracey. Substitutes unused: Booth, Agius, Roberts, Finney.

Referee: B Atkinson.