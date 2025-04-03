IT WAS the kind of up-and-down night you get more and more as the season goes on, but in the cold light of Wednesday morning, it was important Doncaster Rovers did not get too swept up in the emotion of a 2-2 draw at home to Walsall.

Early goals for Port Vale against Bradford settled the contest between the two teams directly above Doncaster, but in the first-versus-fourth clash at the Eco-Power Stadium, the ups and downs were dizzyingly close together.

Luke Molyneux gave the hosts a 16th-minute lead slightly against the run of play when he came in on his left foot from Owen Bailey's pass to score for the 15th time this season.

But the bubble was burst almost immediately, Oisin McEntree stepping out from centre-back two minutes later to deliver the excellent cross Taylor Allen was wise enough not to get too much of his head on.

REALISTIC: Doncaster Rovers' Jack Senior, pictured in action against Carlisle United, on Saturday. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

In the second half Doncaster got more control, cutting the supply to Walsall's muscular strikers, tucking wingers Molyneux and Jordan Gibson inside, and dropping George Broadbent deep to pick passes.

It only worked to a point. Doncaster dictated but chances dried up at both ends.

So manager Grant McCann did the sensible thing and brought on Billy Sharp. First he got in behind and missed the target, then he did so again and found the net only to be flagged offside.

The ball Gibson put in was not in his stride, but Sharp contorted himself to do what Sharp does, and 84 minutes in, the game looked won.

NEXT UP: Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA

So when Teddy Sharman-Lowe's excellent save from Jamille Matt only presented Danny Johnson – brought off the bench immediately after Sharp's goal – with an equaliser scored just as the board went up to indicate added time, it was tough to take.

Perspective can be the hardest thing to find in those moments, but the fans did not vent their anger at full-time, and the dressing room kept calm.

At least Wimbledon – fourth in League Two 89 minutes into their game – had not leapfrogged them, turning a 1-0 lead into a 2-1 defeat at Swindon Town.

Not that it mattered to Jack Senior. With a game in hand on the automatic promotion spots three points ahead, and matches against Wimbledon, Bradford and Notts County - sixth, two points behind from the same games - they can afford to concentrate on their own job, knowing if they get it done, that will suffice.

"It's important it's in our own hands," said the former Halifax Town and Harrogate Town defender.

"You can only control what you can control, whether that's individually or as a collective. You can't really be getting caught up in what's going on elsewhere.

"It is easy to because of family letting you know or social media, it's so accessible to see what else is going on but it can take you to a different place. It can offset your mind in terms of what we want to achieve.

"We're focussing on here and now, and us as a team."

Asked how the dressing-room leaders react when someone gets drawn into tables and other results, Senior's response was very encouraging.

"I feel like I haven't really heard any of that," he said. "I think that means we're all subconsciously on the same wavelength. Straight away it was, 'Right, next game.' If we win that it's a seven-point week, a great week.

"But it's alright saying it, every game at this time of year is about going out and doing it. It's just time to be positive, really."

Positive, but not deluded. There were issues to address, and the players will hear about them.

McCann was frustrated Rovers lost the ball and did not stop McEntee's cross for the first goal, but the timing of the second made it that much harder to take.

"They say you're at your most vulnerable when you score and it was never truer," McCann reflected ruefully. "We've got to stick to task and finish things through.

"All it is is a kick from the goalkeeper and we don't see (Albert) Adomah, we just don't pick him up 20, 30 yards out. It's an easy pass to (Liam) Gordon and to be fair it's an excellent cross, a really good ball.

"Mat (Sadler, Walsall's coach) will say it's a good goal, but it's avoidable for us. In tight games, big games, you need to see things through to the end and for a split second we switched off."

Equally, it was important not to lose sight of how well they performed against the league leaders.

"We've played a really good team who's been top of the league for a long time," stressed McCann. "They don't lose many games. They've had a difficult run when it comes to winning but that's two defeats in 11 now.

"I thought we were there but we weren't. We'll hopefully rectify those little issues when we conceded and look towards Cheltenham."

That is another feature of the Football league - it leaves no time to feel sorry for yourself.