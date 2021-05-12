Doncaster Rovers announce new recruitment supremo

Keepmoat Stadium, home of Doncaster Rovers.

Newcastle-born Younger replaces Adam Henshall - following his departure to become the head of emerging loans and talents at Premier League outfit Aston Villa.

Younger will oversee the club’s recruitment strategy at all levels from the first-team downwards.

Younger graduated from the University of Central Lancashire with a degree in sports coaching and is a qualified coach, referee, personal trainer and gym Instructor, while he holds qualifications in eight other sports.

He worked as performance analyst and academy coach for three years at Bolton Wanderers before joining Cardiff in 2011. He has also worked with three other clubs in the North West, alongside Bolton.

Younger said: “I’m delighted to be here and relishing the challenge ahead. We’ve got a busy summer ahead and with lots of hard work we want to bring plenty of quality to the club.

“I’ve spoken with the staff that are already here and the board in terms of the players we already have and how we can complement that."

On his background, he continued: “I’ve worked with Preston North End, Blackpool, Blackburn Rovers and Bolton Wanderers before moving to Cardiff City.

“I started off as an analyst at Cardiff before working my way up to the head of recruitment role, and was there when they won promotion to the Premier League.