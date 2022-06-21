Luke Molyneux. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX

Molyneux, 24, who attracted interest from several Sky Bet League One and Two clubs, has penned a two-year deal and follows on from the arrival on Monday of striker George Miller.

The ex-Sunderland player spent the past three seasons at Pools and finished as their top scorer last term with 12 goals

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On joining Rovers, he said: “I came here, spoke to the gaffer and it was a no-brainer.

"I just want to be at a team that can get me up to where I want to be.

"As soon as I showed up to the ground it was a no-brainer, seeing the stadium.

“It’s a huge club to be a part of and I know it’s going in the right direction. I want to be a part of that.”

Manager Gary McSheffrey added: "He has the intuition to go and be the match winner, but he’s got the work ethic to put the shift in as well.

"He’ll run all day for you, press from the front well but more importantly he comes to life when you get the ball. He can have a quiet game but be the matchwinner with that left foot.