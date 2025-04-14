Doncaster Rovers Belles need help from administrators to avoid demotion to fifth tier

Doncaster Rovers Belles’ future in the FA Women’s National League is in doubt after a 7-0 hammering at Division One North leaders Middlesbrough on Sunday confirmed they will finish a disastrous season in the relegation zone.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Belles could yet receive a reprieve from relegation, though, which would see them avoid dropping into the fifth tier of the women’s game.

They had to avoid defeat at the Riverside Stadium on Sunday to stand any chance of taking their survival bid to the final day of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That never looked likely as Boro scored in the first minute of the game and eased to a comprehensive victory. Wins elsewhere for relegation rivals York City and Norton and Stockton Ancients only hammered further nails into Belles’ coffin.

Amanda Greenslade took over Doncaster Rovers Belles in a caretaker capacity earlier this month with the club headed towards relegation.

However, there could yet be an administrative reprieve for Belles – presumably if a promotion-winning team in the tier below does not meet National League requirements or does not wish to be promoted.

A preview of the Middlesbrough game on Belles’ official website said: “For the Belles, returning home with something from Teesside is essential if they are to avoid the lottery of a potential relegation reprieve.”

Wythenshawe Women have been crowned champions of the North West Women’s Regional League, while Chester-le-Street Town and Bradford City are battling it out for the North East Women’s Regional League title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A reprieve would seemingly be less likely should Belles finish bottom of the division rather than second bottom – and the seven-goal defeat at the Riverside has now left them with an identical record to basement side AFC Fylde: P21 W3 D5 L13 GD -24 Pts 14.

Belles end their season at home to Huddersfield Town on April 27, while Fylde travel to joint leaders Cheadle Town Stingers.

Ciaran Toner departed as Belles manager by mutual consent earlier this month, with assistant Amanda Greenslade taking over in a caretaker capacity.

Belles chief executive Chris Wood spoke about “plans to take the Belles back to where they belong in the game” last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club won the FAWSL2 title – now the Barclays Women’s Championship – in 2018 following their controversial demotion from the top flight five years previously.