Doncaster Rovers Belles to play home games at Rotherham United's old Millmoor ground

The grand old name of Doncaster Rovers Belles have turned a relegation reprieve into a fresh start by moving out of the city and into Rotherham for their home games.

The long-time bastions of women’s football, who have been left behind by the sport’s acceleration and new-found wealth, will play their home games at Rotherham United’s former home of Millmoor next season.

They will do so still as a tier-four club, having retained their place in the FA Women’s League Division One North despite finishing in the second relegation spot at the end of a dire 2024/25 season.

The FA realignment prevented what would have been an embarrassing demotion to the fifth tier for the club,

Amanda Greenslade, Doncaster Rovers Belles head coach

Chief executive Chris Wood said: “We got notification of the league we were going to be in at tier five level on the Wednesday and then got a phone call on the Thursday saying we’d got a reprieve.

“We’d planned for tier five, but one of the best things I can say about the players is we talked to them, we wanted them to stay, we wanted to build it back and put right the issues from last season and they all agreed to stay. I’ve got so much respect for them for wanting to play for the badge and for Belles at tier five.

“So now we’re tier four - and we believe we’re very much good enough for the top half of tier four - it’s a reward for those who players are willing to invest in the project who didn’t jump ship.”

That ship sails into Millmoor for the first time on Sunday, August 24, for the visit of York City. Belles travel to Huddersfield Town the week before for the season opener.

Wood said: “We’ve had lots of conversations with fans about what they would like and what works for them.

“We had a great season at Denaby but they didn’t have floodlights. We played a couple of games at Retford and enjoyed it there, but the transport links were no good. Thorne, two years ago, was the same again, hard to get to.

“Millmoor has had 1,500 games played at men’s league football. We’re very blessed to be in a stadium with this history. I think the fans will enjoy it and will be able to create an atmosphere here.

“We’re looking for a longer-term solution to be at the EcoPower Stadium, to build a stand and covered standing area on one of the 3Gs, that might be 18 months, two years away. So this is our short-term plan for the next two years.