Doncaster Rovers boosted by return of former Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday defender plus a left-back dilemma

DONCASTER ROVERS have been handed a boost with the news that defensive veteran Richard Wood is back in their matchday squad for Saturday’s League Two trip to Accrington Stanley.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday centre-half, has not featured since mid-August after playing the first two league games of the campaign.

Early on in September, the 39-year-old went under the knife to correct an ankle problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wood had played on after initially fracturing his ankle in a pre-season friendly at Stamford and while he will not start at Stanley, he could make a welcome appearance on the bench.

Richard Wood.

McCann said: “Richard Wood is back involved and in and around the squad and Jay McGrath is back and has trained the last two or three days.

“He is still nowhere near match-fit or starting a game, but to have him around the 21-man squad we always travel to games with will be really important. Having him in and around the group is great and the boys love having him around.”

Rovers do have an issue at left-back, with the club having decided not to appeal following Jack Senior’s red card in the second half of Tuesday’s victory at Morecambe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Nixon came off in the final 20 minutes at the Mazuma Stadium, but has been struggling with illness in the second half of the week, while James Maxwell (toe) remains a doubt.

Grant McCann (Image: Bruce Rollinson)

On not appealing about Senior’s challenge on Morecambe rival David Tutonda, McCann added: “I spoke to Mike Jones (head of referees) on the morning after the game to get his opinions on it.

"I speak to Mike quite regularly about things and decisions which go against us and not just when we lose a game. His opinion on Jack’s tackle was that it was a ‘scissor tackle’ and if he hadn’t brought his right leg through with his left, then he thinks he might have had a chance in an appeal.

"After the game, it looks probably worse than what it was and Jack was adamant he got the ball. But it doesn’t help when the player turned his back on Jack after he was tackled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What Mike was saying was that if they think you are wasting their time, then there was a possibility they could add another game and I didn’t want to do that to Jack really.”

On Maxwell and Nixon stepping in, he added: “It’s a difficult one. James has not trained all week and needs an injection to train. He had an injection yesterday (Thursday) to try and train and it wore off very quickly.

"He did not train today, but we’ll give him every opportunity. But we have also got to mindful that he’s not trained on the grass with the 18.