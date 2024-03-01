All Sections
Doncaster Rovers boss and ex-Barnsley midfielder Grant McCann rolls back years with stunning volley

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann has rolled back the years with a stunning volley in training.
The 43-year-old was partial to a goal in his playing days, with Barnsley among the clubs to reap the benefits of his desire to contribute. It is nearly a decade since he laced up his boots to play but McCann has shown he can still produce magic.

With his side preparing to visit Walsall, McCann saw an opportunity in training when a strike rattled the bar and rebounded in his direction.

Showing no hesitation, McCann stepped up to volley home in stunning fashion from outside the box. Footage was shared by Doncaster’s official X account and the post was met by tongue-in-cheek calls for McCann to come out of retirement.

One X user responded: “Player-manager? Put the man up front.”

Another said: “What number is he on Saturday?”

McCann returned to Doncaster last summer, taking the reins after being axed by Peterborough United during the previous campaign. It has been a bumpy ride for Rovers but their form has improved in recent weeks.

They currently sit 20th in the League Two table but are 12 points clear of the relegation zone.

