DONCASTER ROVERS boss Danny Schofield has revealed that key duo Tommy Rowe and Joseph Olowu should be back in the fray at the end of this month.

Olowu, one of 13 Rovers players out of contract in the summer, has been suffering from a cheekbone injury, while Rowe has been out since suffering a back spasm on Christmas Day.

Adam Clayton could return for Saturday's League Two game at Crawley, while Ollie Younger is still some way down the line from returning after a serious hamstring rupture.

On Rowe and Olowu, Schofield, who said that there were no imminent developments transfer wise, said: "We are looking at the end of January for both, I feel.

Danny Schofield.

"Tommy's issue with his back is still ongoing, so he needs to get that sorted in the next few weeks and Joe, the recurrence in the impact on his cheekbone means he has got to recover before he has (any) contact sport.

"We're hopefully looking at the end of January for both of them.

"Clayts was back on the pitch today (Wednesday). He was not involved with the group, but he was on the pitch doing some running and we will assess him over the next couple of days to see if he's available for selection.

"Ollie Younger has got a six-week programme to return to full-intense training - competition-based, 11-v-11 practices. It's obviously been a horrific injury and he's building up from that now, but it's a slow process to get his match speed."

Josh Andrews has returned to parent club Birmingham following an undistinguished loan spell, with his return freeing up a loan spot for Schofield.

He said: "There's more disappointment for him (Andrews) in that he suffered an injury and he was a young player who wanted to come and get experience and impact at a professional football club in the EFL.

"It's disappointing, but I am sure that Josh will move on quickly from that."