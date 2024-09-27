Doncaster Rovers boss delivers positive news on duo plus update on former Rotherham United favourite ahead of Chesterfield game
Westbrooke has not featured since the victory over Gillingham on September 7, while Maxwell is on the rehabilitation trail after suffering a foot injury on the opening day of the season.
Offering an injury update ahead of the Spireites clash, McCann said: “We’re a little but better than we have been. The squad is in a good place.
"Obviously, it’s the third game in a week coming up, but we’ve had no problem from the last two games.
"Zain Westbrooke and James Maxwell have been back training in the past few days. Whether Saturday comes too quick for then, we will see.
"But we are starting to get better and more numbers on the training ground, which is very pleasing.
"It’s been pleasing that we have kept the majority of players in a good place. At this stage last season, we probably had 15 or 16 players in the treatment room. So there’s a contrast in that, which has helped us with everything, really.
Former Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday defender Richard Wood remains out of action following ankle surgery alongside ex-Hull City player Tom Nixon.
"Richard and Tom are the next two to come back. Tom was out doing a little bit this morning. He recovered from his initial injury, but he has picked a calf injury on the other side and we’re just managing that at the minute. He’s probably still a week to 10 days away.
"Woody is still a little bit away. He is out of the boot, which is pleasing and he’s walking around fine. He’s just building up in the gym and he’s not been outside yet. So his next step will be to go outside and start moving again.”
