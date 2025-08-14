AFTER Doncaster Rovers' magnificent EFL Cup evisceration of hosts Middlesbrough, Grant McCann surveyed the empty stands at the 30,000-plus capacity Riverside Stadium and his mind began to wonder.

Next to the River Tees, colloquially referred to as the ‘Steel River’ by Teessiders, McCann - reflecting on a stunning 4-0 triumph - declared with a similar air of steeliness: "If this doesn't not make you want to play in the Championship, you are in the wrong game."

Some may scoff at such talk, but given that McCann has backed up grand words with big deeds before, only a fool would write him off.

Like the time he instantly targeted the League Two title in the immediate aftermath of a shattering play-off defeat in May 2024 and duly delivered this spring.

His determination and intent should not be underestimated.

While the margin of victory on Tuesday proved the head-turning statistic for many, it was another number which proved even more of an eye-opener in truth.

A totally new look Doncaster side featuring a full house of 11 changes from the weekend win at Mansfield Town took to the field and bulldozed a Boro line-up which was strong in the circumstances and featured six starters from their league opener against Swansea City three days earlier.

It was a side which cost over £20million.

Meanwhile, Rovers' best two players in captain Owen Bailey and star winger Luke Molyneux started from the bench.

McCann, whose side won their third straight game in 2025-26, continued: "This is what the Championship is about. This sets the standard and it's where you want to be. I thought the game had everything.

"What pleased me is that when I have played against Championship teams before, sometimes they run away from you because they are quicker and stronger.

"They didn't run away from us and that was really pleasing about the group - the fact they could stay with them and match them stride for stride. "It's definitely one of my best cup results and performances as a manager. I remember beating Aston Villa when I was at Peterborough and getting to the fourth round of the (FA) Cup when they were in the Championship as well."

Afterwards McCann spoke glowingly about not having a second team, but ‘two-and-a-half teams’ on a night when summer newcomers such as Damola Ajayi, 19, and Sean Grehan, 21, excelled alongside senior heads Billy Sharp, Ben Close and Ian Lawlor. Close's performance in the middle of the park - where he was the best midfielder on view - was particularly exemplary on an evening when Rovers won in Middlesbrough for the first time in 13 games since another shock cup win in February 1952.

On Close, whose last Doncaster appearance was in January - prior to a loan move to National League side Eastleigh - McCann added: "Ben had a really bad injury at the end of the first season I was here and missed the whole of pre-season and he struggled to keep up with the group in terms of the levels.

"But we all know his level and he showed how calm and controlled he is against a Championship side.

"He's got good competition, he understands that. Zian Westbrooke and Charlie Crew were on the bench and George Broadbent. Harry Clifton didn’t even travel." For McCann's opposite number Rob Edwards, it was a painful and difficult watch in his words and exposed Boro's deficiencies in terms of depth and mindset.

Transfer activity on Wednesday saw the club seal the signing of NEC Nijmegen forward Sontje Hansen for a fee in the region of £3m. The Dutchman, 23, has penned a four-year deal, with Edwards remaining confident that other reinforcements will arrive before the September 1 deadline, with Boro certainly needing another left wing-back option, for sure. On the outgoing front, Hansen's Dutch compatriot in defender Rav van den Berg has now completed an £11.2m move to Bundesliga outfit FC Koln.

For the second time already this summer, Boro were afforded a humbling night against Yorkshire opponents. After a strong-looking line-up, on paper at least, produced a feeble friendly performance at Bradford City on July 23, this was for real and far more worrying on a night when Edwards will have learnt a lot about his players. None of it was particularly good.

He is unlikely to forget it in a hurry.

Edwards, whose side visit Millwall on Saturday, commented: "In the end it was a mentality and quality thing and we didn't show enough of those two things.

"It was a backward step and we have to hold our hands up, take our medicine and we will always do that.

"Football gives you real highs and lows and we had a real high on Saturday and then a real low.