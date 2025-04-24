Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann confirms season is over for defender plus more positive news ahead of crunch L2 clash with Bradford City
Senior, a former FC Halifax player, suffered the issue late on in Monday’s 3-0 win over Colchester.
Rovers host White Rose rivals Bradford City on Saturday lunch-time, mindful that victory would see them promoted to the third tier.
Better news sees defenders James Maxell, Jay McGrath and Tom Nixon back in the fray, while Billy Sharp is back in contention following a two-match ban following his recent dismissal against AFC Wimbledon.
Fellow striker Joe Ironside is also available for the Bantams test.
McCann said: "Jack (Senior) will be out for probably 10 to 12 weeks.
"He has ruptured his hamstring in a different part to the one he’d done previously and a different part of the hamstring, but the same leg.
"I am gutted for Jack. It has taken a couple of days for him to get his head around it. We will make sure he recovers to make sure he gets back around pre-season time.
"It is disappointing, but the positive off it is that James Maxwell, Jay McGrath are back fit, so we have got other options. Tom Nixon is in a good place and we have options in that position.
"Joe (Ironside) is fine and trained today and Billy Sharp is back as well. We will lose one and bring three back (from injury). you never want to lose anybody, but we will welcome players back.”
