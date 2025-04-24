Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann confirms season is over for defender plus more positive news ahead of crunch L2 clash with Bradford City

DONCASTER ROVERS manager Grant McCann has confirmed that defender Jack Senior is out for the rest of the season with a significant hamstring injury.

Senior, a former FC Halifax player, suffered the issue late on in Monday’s 3-0 win over Colchester.

Rovers host White Rose rivals Bradford City on Saturday lunch-time, mindful that victory would see them promoted to the third tier.

Better news sees defenders James Maxell, Jay McGrath and Tom Nixon back in the fray, while Billy Sharp is back in contention following a two-match ban following his recent dismissal against AFC Wimbledon.

Jack Senior.

Fellow striker Joe Ironside is also available for the Bantams test.

McCann said: "Jack (Senior) will be out for probably 10 to 12 weeks.

"He has ruptured his hamstring in a different part to the one he’d done previously and a different part of the hamstring, but the same leg.

"I am gutted for Jack. It has taken a couple of days for him to get his head around it. We will make sure he recovers to make sure he gets back around pre-season time.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann. Picture: Tony Johnson.

"It is disappointing, but the positive off it is that James Maxwell, Jay McGrath are back fit, so we have got other options. Tom Nixon is in a good place and we have options in that position.