Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann gets emotional after his side seal League 2 promotion on a tense afternoon against Bradford City

PROUD Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann hailed his side for sealing the League 2 promotion deal following a 2-1 win over White Rose rivals Bradford City – on an emotional afternoon for the Ulsterman.

Rovers held their nerve, despite drama in the final 10 minutes.

Rob Street had given Rovers an interval lead with his tenth goal of a golden loan spell.

Ten-man City, who saw Aden Baldwin dismissed for his persistent protests just after the half-time whistle, were handed an 87th-minute lifeline when James Maxwell felled sub George Lapslie and the visitors were handed a spot-kick, fluffed by fellow replacement Tyreik Wright, with Teddy Sharman-Lowe guessing right and making a flying save.

Doncaster Rovers' fans celebrate with the players. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Substitute Billy Sharp plundered his ninth in 10 games against Bradford, but there was still time for a few home flutters when Romoney Crichlow struck in the fourth minute of stoppage time before the relieving final whistle.

Rovers, who extended their unbeaten run to 10 games, will now go for the title next weekend at Notts County. Silverware would have been assured if Port Vale had lost, but they won 2-0 at AFC Wimbledon.

McCann, whose mum Valerie passed away earlier this spring, admitted to feeling particularly emotional following the game.

He said: “I will have a couple of beers (tonight). My father is over and it was really emotional seeing him after the game.

"It’s been a tough five or six weeks with the passing of my mother. There’s been days where I have not really bene clused in. I wish my mum had seen that today, but I know she will be looking down.

“There’s a real sense of pride for the city, our fans, staff and players, everyone at the club who works so hard throughout the season. I am so delighted for them. I feel so proud for everyone associated with Doncaster Rovers. It’s been a tough season with peaks and troughs and times when people questioned us and individuals.

“What is important in any successful team is we stay strong within."

On the game, he added: “I feel in the first half, we were very good and smothered them, apart from the Pattison chance when the keeper made a really good save and we got the press right.

“Credit to Graham (Alexander), he changed the shape to 4-4-1 in the second half with wide players a little narrow and caused them a problem and you saw with the goal when Lapslie got behind us.

“But the players deserve credit for staying calm.

“Teddy has been exceptional and got better every game and you have to remember this is his first loan in the EFL and he has produced two magnificent saves. One in the first half from (Alex) Pattison and then the penalty.