Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann gives update on Luke Molyneux plus his thoughts on Bradford City's flying League One start

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 5th Sep 2025, 14:12 BST
GRANT McCann says that star winger Luke Molyneux is in contention for Saturday's Yorkshire derby against Bradford City at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Molyneux missed last weekend's derby win over Rotherham United after injuring his ankle during the EFL Cup win at Accrington four days earlier.

But he should be fine for this weekend, with Rovers’ only absentees being international duo Charlie Crew and Sean Grehan, who are representing Wales and Northern Ireland under-21s respectively.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

McCann said: "We're okay, the only two who we are missing for the game are the two boys on international duty, so the squad is in pretty good condition."

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann pictured after last weekend's derby win over Rotherham United. Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD.placeholder image
Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann pictured after last weekend's derby win over Rotherham United. Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD.

In their last meeting in South Yorkshire in late April, Rovers beat City in a huge six-pointer to clinch promotion to League One, with the visitors left to sweat it out before securing the final automatic promotion slot on the final day of the regular 2024-25 campaign.

Both sides have made an excellent start to life back in the third tier and McCann says that what happened in the last meeting, when Rovers fans celebrated deliriously as City were left to suffer, is immaterial heading into this latest Yorkshire derby.

He continued: "It was a special day for everybody, but we have to keep our focus on tomorrow. We are confident, in good form and playing well.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The group is feeling really good about itself at this moment in time and we want to continue that. It's a completely different game, a new season, different teams and personnel.

FITNESS BOOST: Luke Molyneux (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)placeholder image
FITNESS BOOST: Luke Molyneux (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

"It (last game) means nothing."

On unbeaten City, who lie third and are two places and one point above Rovers, McCann added: "It doesn't surprise me they are doing well.

"Graham (Alexander) is a really good manager and he's done an excellent job since he's been at Bradford.

"They are a good, strong team and have started the season very well and obviously carried on the momentum they built last season - a bit like ourselves.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We've played them quite a bit over the last two years I have been here. We know what to expect, but ultimately the game, from my point of view is about what we do and I am sure Graham will say the same about his team.

"We have to make sure we get our game plan right and understand the peaks and troughs we might go through in the 90 minutes and hopefully rise above it.”

Related topics:Grant McCannLeague OneYorkshire
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice