Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann hits out at 'embarrassing’ tactics from Huddersfield Town after derby loss
Rovers dominated the first half of proceedings in West Yorkshire in what proved to be a very difficult half for the hosts, who were on the back foot.
But the visitors could not make a breakthrough and paid the price in the final quarter as goals from substitutes Ben Wiles and Joe Taylor (penalty) secured three points for Town and ended Rovers’ unbeaten start to the campaign in a 2-0 reverse.
They remain without a league win in Huddersfield since March 1982.
McCann was also angered by the late penalty given to Town, with the decision to penalise Connor O’Riordan after tussling with Taylor viewed as an ‘absolutely ridiculous’ decision by the Northern Irishman.
The Rovers manager’s anger was not just reserved for that incident either after citing what he saw as gamesmanship from Goodman in the opening half.
McCann, whose side visit Port Vale this weekend, said: "I thought we were very, very good and tactically spot-on. We didn’t give them an inch (in the first half).
"They fake an injury with the goalkeeper, 25 or 30 minutes in and it needs to be sorted out. It’s embarrassing and I don’t know how people can do that, I really don’t. I don’t get it.
"It is what it is... I think the referee’s association need to sort something out about that because that just can’t happen.
"We could easily go 1-0 up and I could do that 10 times in the second half. That’s how ridiculous it can get.
"They need to do something about it, honestly. Because it happens all the time. I can name you the managers who do it. I am not going to do that now, but I can name the ones who do it. Particularly in League Two last year.
"It’s just ridiculous, honestly. But it is what it is...
"There was no real tactical change from them. They just put (Marcus) Harness a wee bit wider. We spoke about that at half-time and nullified that. But we concede a goal where the defence is just a little bit split.”