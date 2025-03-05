Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann left perplexed as League Two promotion chasers slip up at Bromley
The only goal of the game arrived on 10 minutes from Deji Elerewe following a centre from Brooklyn Ilunga – the hosts only shot on target - as Rovers’ three-game winning streak ended.
A combination of meek finishing and a strong goalkeeping performance from home keeper Grant Smith denied McCann’s side, who host Swindon on Saturday.
He said: "We lost her game and we don’t do the basics of football and that’s why we concede the first goal.
"I said to the players in the week that they are a team who don’t play any (passing) football, but we struggled with their game plan in the early part of the game and the goal was very, very disappointing because we know that’s a big thing of what they are about.
"I made a real point and we coached it and threw stuff on the analysis department and showed them (players) crosses and players arriving in the middle of the six-yard box.
"We don’t stop the cross or pick up in the box. But then after that, the response from the group was excellent and we went after the game and created numerous opportunities and how we didn’t score, I don’t know.
"We must have had a record amount of final third entries and stuff like that for us this season. But the chances didn’t go in for us.
"The keeper made some really good saves and we’ve snatched at way too much rather than being calm and passing balls in the corner.”
