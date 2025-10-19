GRANT McCANN felt Doncaster Rovers were battling both Northampton Town and the match officials as his side’s winless League One streak stretched to six games.

Ethan Wheatley and Sam Hoskins were on target as Northampton came from behind to record a 2-1 triumph at the Keepmoat Stadium.

While having no qualms with the two penalties awarded to the Cobblers, McCann believed decisions went against Rovers – including an offside call for Wheatley’s equaliser – but was ultimately left frustrated by the manner of his side’s performance as they let the game slip away, having led through Ben Close.

“We got in at half-time and the message was that ‘you’re not only going to have to beat Northampton today, you’re going to have to beat the officials as well’,” McCann said. “It was so frustrating, all the first half.

“Every little decision went against us.

“I’m not one to moan about officials but every decision went against us particularly in the first half but it was early in the second half as well.

“Wheatley was offside and we had planned for that. We knew he likes to come back from an offside position but as the ball was delivered, he was off.

FRUSTRATION: Doncasters Rovers' manager Grant McCann. Picture: Howard Roe AHPIX LTD

“But from then on in, we were disappointing, poor. We stopped taking responsibility and made mistakes.

“There’s a lack of confidence in the group at the minute and it’s our job to get to the bottom of it.”

Doncaster Rovers: Lo-Tutala, Grehan, Pearson (O'Riordan 52), McGrath (Molyneux 72), Maxwell (Senior 71), Bailey, Close, Ajayi (Olusanya 71), Gotts (Gibson 71), G Middleton, Sharp. Unused substitutes: Lawlor, Crew.

Northampton Town: Fitzsimons, McCarthy (Willis 46), Thorniley, Forbes, Hoskins (Edwards 90), Taylor, Campbell, Guinness-Walker, Swyer (Jacobs 69), Wheatley (Wormleighton 76), Fornah (Perkins 90). Unused substitutes: Burge, Avery.