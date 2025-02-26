Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann makes League Two promotion prediction and is not ruling out a surprise from outside of the pack
Alongside several others, Rovers are in firm contention for automatic promotion in what has the potential to be an absorbing battle to the finish line, with McCann preparing for the race to go right down to the wire.
McCann said: "It wouldn’t surprise me. You can see how teams can win games and then lose one or two. Ultimately, it is the teams that are most consistent from this point up to the end who will be the ones and that’s not just the ones in the top seven now.
"It could be someone who comes late, like we did last year and go on a winning run. We haven’t put any marker or games we need to win to the players. We just want to keep their focus game by game.”
Away form is buttressing Rovers top-three pitch, with McCann’s side currently having the best numbers in the division, with 30 points from 17 games.
The Rovers chief, whose side have bounced back with wins at Accrington and Morecambe following a derby loss at Chesterfield and make their first ever visit to Bromley next Tuesday, continued: "Our away form has been good from the start of the season since losing at Newport. We have been pleased and confident going away from home.
"We’ve had some disappointment and Harrogate and Newport are probably two which spring to mind. In aunty season, I don’t think there’s any exact science of being good at home and average away or vice versa.
"It’s hard to try and balance it out. I know we can be better at home for sure, but away, we can be really strong, backed by our tremendous fans who have followed us everywhere. It has been pleasing.”