Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann.

DONCASTER Rovers manager Grant McCann says he is not planning to let any of his squad players leave between now and the end of summer window – as it stands.

Rovers, who host Wycombe on Saturday, have enjoyed a fine start to life back in League One, winning both of their matches so far against Exeter and Mansfield, while thrashing hosts Middlesbrough in the EFL Cup.

McCann made 11 changes to his starting line-up for the 4-0 midweek thrashing of Boro and spoke afterwards after having ‘two-and-a-half sides’ to pick up, such is his squad depth at the moment.

Running with such a big-sized squad, McCann insists he is under no pressure to thin it out, potentially.

He said: “No, I will stand firm on that. We haven’t been bringing anybody in saying: ‘get yourself away’. I am happy with what we have and am not under any pressure to let anybody leave.

"I feel like the squad is good.

"Look, don’t get me wrong, if anyone is getting disappointed or down or grumpy and showing any signs of being focused on what we are trying to do, then by all means I will speak to them.

"But at this moment in time, everyone is on board and happy to be part of what we are doing.”

Meanwhile, McCann says that Jamie Sterry will step up his fitness work next week after having an operation to repair a fractured cheekbone and eye socket sustained on the opening day of the season.

The Rovers chief, stopping short on giving a time-table on his potential return, commented: "He has been in during the last couple of days.

"We’re starting to revamp him up a wee bit; we obviously had a couple of days where we let it settle. It was quite a big operation and he has a nasty black eye at this moment in time and the swelling is coming down a wee bit and he’s looking better every day.

"Time-scale is difficult to give. I don’t think it will be too long, but we’re imagining Jamie will be back out on the pitch some time next week.