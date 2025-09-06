Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann on his Jordan Gibson prediction coming true against Bradford City
Rovers were full value for victory, achieved thanks to goals from fit-again Luke Molyneux, ex-City midfielder Jordan Gibson – who silenced the Bantams’ boo-boys once again – and Billy Sharp, with the veteran continuing his magnificent form against the visitors.
He has now scored 10 goals against them in his past 12 games against them.
On Gibson and Sharp, McCann, whose side are unbeaten on home soil since mid-February, said: "I was really pleased and I knew he'd (Gibson) score today and I had a feeling when we were looking towards the game, he was one of the first names on the teamsheet. It was a tremendous finish.
"Billy has scored a lot of goals against Bradford and remembers all the goals he scores, although he scores so many and he has scored another one (against Bradford).
"We have got good forward players and I am pleased all three scored and it was nice to Billy among the goals and he's still running around like a 21-year-old and his performance was excellent ad so was Gibbo and Molyneux. I thought it was a really good performance.”
On the win lifting Rovers to second and asked about his side’s promotion aspirations, he added: “We'll see, we will take it game by game.
"Conor O'Riordan was a centre-half who played right-back and we went into the game with two right-backs injured and a possible replacement away on international duty in Sean Grehan and Charlie Crew away with Wales.
"We were missing (other) players as well with Robbie Gotts. Five big players were missing.
"I thought we were excellent in the first half and really good all game. Bradford are a good team and were unbeaten, until coming here today and we knew how tough it was going to be.
"But I thought we looked really in control of what we were doing. We scored three really good goals, and responded well to the disappointment from their equaliser. It was an excellent first half and in the second half, the goalkeeper has not made many saves.”