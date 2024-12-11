Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann on why club hierarchy have played their part in outstanding away form

NOT many clubs will be clocking up the miles as much as Doncaster Rovers as 2024 draws to an end.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last month, Rovers headed to Cumbria to face Barrow and Carlisle United and December has already seen them fit in an FA Cup second-round trip to Kettering Town alongside another excursion to the north west to face Fleetwood Town.

Grant McCann’s side hit the road south on Saturday to take on AFC Wimbledon in the capital, while Boxing Day sees them make a fair trip to the West Midlands to tackle Walsall in a key encounter a he top end of the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just for good measure, Rovers end the old calendar year with a long trek to north Essex to face Colchester United on December 29.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Fortunately, their form on the road remains excellent and they are nine games without an away defeat in all competitions since a 2-0 reverse at Yorkshire rivals Harrogate Town on September 12.

They have won seven of those fixtures in an outstanding run, with Rovers having lost just three away games so far this term, including a League Cup trip to Premier League outfit Everton.

While McCann is quick to pay tribute to his players, he is also grateful to the financial outlay of the club’s hierarchy to ensure that preparations run as smoothly as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week, Rovers had an overnight stay ahead of he game at Fleetwood for instance, when many clubs are their level wouldn't have done.

A 4-2 victory certainly vindicated that policy and given Rovers’ numbers on the road throughout a consistent 2024-25, it’s certainly looking money well spent with away form compensating for a recent drop-off at home.

Rovers are winless at league level on home soil since October 1, having failed to win in their past five matches.

Four have ended up in draws, that said.

On the road, only Grimsby Town and Port Vale have picked up more points away from home so far this term in League Two, taking 19 and 20 points respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers have amassed 17 points from nine matches, which is currently one more than they have accrued so far in 10 games at the Eco-Power Stadium.

McCann, whose side were in Trophy action at home to Vale – managed by one-time Doncaster manager and former captain Darren Moore - on Tuesday night, said: “The travelling is tough.

"We are fortunate that we are well looked after at this football club because everything we ask for, we get.

“We travelled to Fleetwood on the day before the game so players could rest and gave recovery protocols to some when they got to the hotel. It puts them in a good place to go and perform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Not many League Two teams would have the privilege of travelling to Fleetwood from Doncaster, which is probably only two hours away or so (overnight). A lot of chairmen would probably say: ‘no, you go tomorrow.’

"We’ve got brilliant owners who will help and support us in everything what we need.