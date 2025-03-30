AT the end of a tough period for Grant McCann, there was a spot of welcome news.

The Doncaster Rovers manager spent some time away from the club during the international break following the passing of his mother Valerie, with his assistant Cliff Byrne having taken training in his absence.

In regards to club matters, a season-ending operation for influential defender Joe Olowu and hernia surgery for forward Joe Ironside ensured that team preparations for Saturday's appointment with Carlisle were not straightforward either.

A 3-0 victory late on Saturday afternoon felt relieving.

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann applauds home supporters after his side's win against Carlisle United. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

McCann said: "It's been so tough. Personally, for myself. But when you hear that Joe Olowu is having an operation and Joe Ironside is and Jay (McGrath) is not ready, the (bad news) just kept coming.

"We didn't think PK (Patrick Kelly) would be right as he limped off in a Northern Ireland under-21s game and came into us on crutches. But we managed to turn him around. "So we are pleased with the win."

Olowu will be sidelined for 'around 12 to 14 weeks' following a hip operation, raising the prospect that Rovers may have seen the last of the centre-half, who is out of contract this summer and has so far rejected the club's overtures.

McCann added: "I spoke to him months ago and we offered him a contract then.

Doncaster Rovers' midfielder Jordan Gibson scores makes it 2-0 against former side Carlisle United. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"He wants to keep the focus on promotion which is great. We will try our best to keep him. We'd love to keep him here, but really it's not down to us.