Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann praises 'edge' of midfielder, whose league wait could now be over

WITH his Doncaster Rovers side currently on a sticky run, the sight of individual players leading by example in training every day is not something that is likely to be lost upon Grant McCann.

He is in receipt of one such player in Ben Close and after patiently waiting for the stage on the league front, his time might just be now.

After impressing in Rovers' run to the third round of the EFL Cup, the performance of the 29-year-old, who was brilliant in the round-one victory at Middlesbrough in particular, was one of the few redeeming features of Saturday's 1-0 league reverse at Luton Town.

The visitors produced a low-key, inhibited showing at Kenilworth Road, with Close – who made his 100th appearance in the club’s cup tie at Tottenham Hotspur last week – entering the fray at the interval.

Tottenham Hotspur's Archie Gray (left) and Doncaster Rovers Ben Close (right) battle for the ball during the Carabao Cup third round match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

His efforts suggested that his first league start of the campaign could well be just around the corner.

Rovers slumped to a fourth successive reverse in all competitions in Bedfordshire, with McCann scathing of his side afterwards; stating that one or two of his players had gone into 'hiding'.

His side get the chance to make amends at home to basement club Burton on Saturday, with the Brewers also hurting after a 4-0 home drubbing at the hands of Plymouth.

Meanwhile, you have to go back to January 2024 for the last time that Rovers have lost three league games on the bounce.

Ben Close, pictured in action for Doncaster Rovers against Bradford City.

On the case for Close, whose last league start was just over 12 months ago, McCann said: "He will have a big say in the season.

"We've some really good midfield players here and my job, each week, is to pick the right blend.

"I see Closey and (George) Broadbent being similar types in the way we play.

"We have got a different variety of midfielders in there, but it's important to get the balance right, it really is.

"I've been really impressed with Ben and I think the biggest thing that has impressed me has been his attitude in his training and how he trains every day, which most people don't see.

"Whether he is playing or not playing, there is no difference. The lad just trains really, really well and gets his head down and has a real edge about him.