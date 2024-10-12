Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann praises his side's 'tremendous response' and reveals what he was unhappy with against Crewe
The Cheshire outfit were on course to inflict more misery upon Rovers on home soil - following their stunning play-off upset in May - after going in front on 56 minutes when Max Conway picked out a choice time to score his first goal in professional football after waltzing past several challenges from Rovers defenders before slotting home in impressive fashion.
McCann rang the changes and introduced Joe Sbarra and Joe Ironside and then Kyle Hurst and the latter move bore particular fruit, just three minutes after he entered the stage.
Hurst was right on cue to finish off a brilliant counter-attack, started by Joe Olowu and Sbarra and taken on by Luke Molyneux and finished superbly by the replacement for his first goal of the campaign on 73 minutes.
McCann, whose side are up to second spot, said: “The game went exactly how we thought it would go. Obviously, it was not the result that we wanted, we wanted three points.
"In terms of the game, we knew Crewe were very much a mid to low block and a team waiting for a mistake and trying to pounce.
"The first goal was probably an example of that. We were patient in the first half and calm, but didn’t create a lot of openings. It’s difficult when they put 10 behind the ball and they shuffle quickly across the pitch and wait for a mistake.
"I was disappointed with the first goal. We prepped the boys all week on that - transitions and making sure we are still alive off that. We should defend it better.
"Even though we lost the ball, people were diving in. Just stand your ground.
"But it was a tremendous response. If I am honest, in the last 20 to 30 minutes of the game, there was only one team trying to win the game.
"I am disappointed we haven’t. But frustrated more than disappointed that we haven’t because we had some really good opportunities.”
On the quality of Hurst’s leveller, McCann added: “Really good. Hursty can do that and cause problems with his ability. He is having to wait patiently for his opportunity because of the quality of Gibson and Molyneux.
"It was a good ball from Mols to find him and another assist for him, he’s effecting games. When we moved them (Molyneux and Gibson) to left and right, we caused them more difficulties.”
