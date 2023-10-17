IT is becoming a year to remember for Mo Faal.

The young West Brom striker’s first loan spell in the English Football League at Doncaster Rovers is reaping rewards, just as his temporary stint at non-league outfit AFC Fylde did in early 2023.

Faal struck ten times in 16 outings for the Coasters, with his feats leading to him being named as the National League North player of the month in February.

A loan move to the EFL was the next natural step up for the 20-year-old, who is starting to look the part at Rovers - after joining on a season-long loan from Championship outfit Albion in August.The rangy forward, blessed with good turn of pace, a striker’s sense in front of goal and trickery, posed major problems for Sutton’s backline in Rovers’ 4-1 statement win on Saturday.

Doncaster Rovers' loanee Mo Faal celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal in the 4-1 win over Sutton United on Saturday. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

He won a penalty and also netted for the second successive home game. He also received a standing ovation when he was substituted late on.

After a quiet start to his Doncaster career, Faal has scored four times in his last seven league outings, showcasing a fair amount of promise in the process.

Rovers manager Grant McCann, whose side are starting to cast aside a tough opening to the 2023-24 campaign, said: “Mo is a great kid and wants to learn all the time. He just wants to get better.

"Even on the days when we give the players a little bit more of a down day, he wants to train. He’s eager to do that.

"We have got to look after him a little bit.

"He’s very popular in the changing room and is a great boy; the life and soul of things.

"He is improving all the time. This is his first loan into the Football League. He is starting to look stronger.

"He came up against strong boys on Saturday. (Omar) Sowunmi and (Ben) Goodliffe are strong boys at this level and Mo gave them a good run for their money.

"His link-up play is looking good and he is scoring goals.

"He's also creating goals and won us the penalty for Joe (Ironside). I'm pleased with his progress.”

While Faal is just starting his league journey, his strike partner on Saturday in Ironside is someone who has seen it and done it.

The frontman, who turned 30 on Monday, has plenty of miles left on the clock yet, with Rovers decision to offer him a three-year deal in the summer being testament to that.

A leader up front, Ironside’s double on Saturday took his season’s tally to seven.

The Yorkshireman has displayed evidence as to just why McCann was so keen to sign him - and there are positive spin-offs for others as well.

"Joe is a perfect example for Mo”, McCann observed.

"He is an ultimate professional in terms of what he does and it’s rubbing off on Mo and Jack Goodman and obviously, Louie (Marsh) before he got injured.