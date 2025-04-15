DONCASTER ROVERS chief Grant McCann remains hopeful that Jay McGrath and Joe Ironside could be involved in Friday’s League 2 game at Tranmere Rovers after they sat out Tuesday night’s frustrating 1-1 draw at Salford with groin issues.

The pair were absent alongside Richard Wood (ankle), while Billy Sharp was suspended.

McCann added: "Woody is a tricky one and it’s still day by day and he’s still feeling his ankle and he’s in excruciating pain really and we’ll see how he is.

"Joe and Jay went to see a specialist yesterday, just to try and free up the nerve feeling they are feeling around their groin area. We are hoping the injections that the specialist has done is going to help this week to hopefully be available for us on Friday, but we will play it day by day. We are hopeful on Jay and Joe Ironside.”

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann. Picture: Tony Johnson.

On an evening when victory would have seen Rovers go second, they had to settle for a point and remain in fourth spot on goal difference behind third-placed Walsall.

A win would have seen them leapfrog the Saddlers and Bradford City into second.

Rob Street put away specialists Rovers ahead on 21 minutes but ex-Leeds man Luke Garbutt levelled six minutes for the play-off chasing Ammies and no further goals arrived.

McCann added: "We are at a stage where we really need to win games. I know we are on a decent run and have lost one in 11 games or something like that. But we need to win games to get to where we want to get to.

Doncaster Rovers' Richard Wood. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"I thought it was a good advert for the league, but we are not about adverts at the minute. We are here to try and win football games. I thought we started the game very strong and I couldn’t fault the boys’ application and attitude all night and for 30 minutes, I felt we were outstanding.

"It went a wee bit away from us and the came back into the game and we stopped picking up second balls and the shape about us was not quite right.

"We readjusted at half-time and the second half turned into a bit of a basketball game and it was you attack, we attack. I enjoy games like that, but I enjoy it when my team scores.

"We just picked the wrong moments at the top end of the pitch and the moments didn’t go our way and we have to improve on that in the next four games as the are the moments that get you over the line.