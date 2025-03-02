GRANT McCANN was delighted with Doncaster Rovers’ “complete performance” as they coasted to a 3-0 win over Newport County.

A brace from Rob Street and a fine Luke Molyneux strike saw Doncaster move three points ahead of fourth-placed Notts County.

McCann was buoyed by the manner of his side’s control as they secured a third straight win, with attention quickly turning to the trip to Bromley in midweek.

“All this is for us today is a good win,” he said.

“A good performance, which is always good as well. It’s always pleasing when you get a win and a performance to go with it.

“Winning is all that matters for us at this stage of the season. From a performance and control point of view, I was really pleased. We now have to dust ourselves down, get our preparation right and get ready for a long trip down to Bromley.”

Doncaster dominated from the start with Jordan Gibson and Street both seeing early opportunities spurned.

They broke the deadlock in the 34th minute when Lincoln loanee Street pounced on a Jay McGrath header from a corner to poke home from close range.

DOUBLE DELIGHT: Rob Street scored twice in Doncaster Rovers' comfortable win over Newport County. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA

It took just 22 seconds of the second half for Rovers to extend their lead when Molyneux struck the upright with a fierce volley and Street (pictured) pounced, backheeling home after seeing his initial effort blocked.

The hosts made sure of the win after 78 minutes. Molyneux allowed a superb diagonal pass from Gibson to bounce before lashing into the far corner from the edge of the box.

“I thought it was a complete performance from start to finish,” added McCann. “I talk about 15-minute spells, or good halves, all the time but I thought for 95 minutes it was a very, very good performance with three very good goals.

“I’m pleased with the determination from the boys because Newport are a really dangerous team. We kept them quiet, a really dangerous front three and it was a big job for the defenders which they dealt with well.”

Doncaster Rovers: Sharman-Lowe, Sterry, Olowu, McGrath, Maxwell, Bailey (Crew 82), Broadbent, Molyneux (Ennis 82), Clifton (Sbarra 74), Gibson (Ironside 88), Street (Sharp 82). Unused substitutes: Lawlor, Anderson.

Newport County: Townsend, Jameson, Clarke (Whitmore 57), Baker, Thomas, McLoughlin, Martin (Mawene 57), C Evans (Spellman 71), Kamwa (Driscoll-Glennon 70), Antwi, Ajiboye. Unused substitutes: Webb, Warner, Bony.