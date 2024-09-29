Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann says 'nobody to blame but ourselves' against Chesterfield
Luke Molyneux and Tom Anderson both saw red in the second half but the Spireites had already laid the groundwork for their triumph through Chey Dunkley’s diving header in the 32nd minute.
Paddy Madden netted his first Chesterfield goal from the penalty spot following an Ephraim Yeboah handball, eight minutes after Molyneux was shown a second yellow card.
Anderson was dismissed for an off-the-ball incident with Dunkley in the 85th minute, with James Berry rounding off the scoring deep into added time.
While frustrated with referee James Berry for his part in the game, McCann felt blame form the defeat lay closet to home.
“It was very frustrating,” McCann said. “I thought we started the first five or 10 minutes on the front foot but after that we didn’t get our press right. We were a little bit safe in terms of our energy and press.
“Then we gave a silly free-kick away which was very harsh but we didn’t defend the cross anywhere good enough. We let Dunkley bully us, brush us off the ball and head it straight into our net.
“We changed our shape at half-time and then Luke’s sending off has put us on the back foot early in the second half, when we’d felt the shape change could get us back into the game.”
Doncaster Rovers: Sharman-Lowe, Sterry (Olowu 46), Anderson, McGrath, Fleming (Yeboah 56), Bailey, Close (Kelly 65), Molyneux, Sbarra (Hurst 73), Gibson (Sharp 46), Ironside. Unused substitutes: Lawlor, Broadbent.
Chesterfield: Boot, Tanton (Banks 46), Dunkley, Araujo (Grimes 73), Gordon, Oldaker, Naylor, Markanday (Berry-McNally 74), Dobra (Colclough 74), Mandeville, Madden (Grigg 61). Unused substitutes: Thompson, Metcalfe.
Referee: James Bell (Yorkshire).