Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann says players handed 'reality check' at Wigan Athletic
The visitors had arrived at the Brick Community Stadium in second place in the table, but two goals in the first 14 minutes from Dara Costelloe and Matt Smith set mid-table Wigan on their way.
Billy Sharp headed wide at the beginning of the second half for Rovers, but the game was put to bed within five minutes of the restart when Fraser Murray cut in and found the net from the edge of the area.
“I thought we were well beaten,” admitted McCann. “Wigan were better than us today in every single position and every single department.
“I’m not going to stand here and hide behind mistakes…they were just better than us. It’s as simple as that.
“We were nowhere near where I wanted us to be, and they won more duels, they were more aggressive than us, their intensity was better.
“We rested a lot in possession, which really annoyed me, and we didn’t show any intensity to go forward with any real purpose.
“I thought we got what we deserved, and I’m not saying anything different to you guys that I said to my players.
“I’m hoping it’s going to act as a reality check. Because when you’re not anywhere near the levels you can be, you’re not picking up second balls, you’re not aggressive, you’re not intense, this is what happens.
“I just didn’t sense a way back into the game at half-time, we were so flat.
“I spoke to the players at half-time…I’ve been with this group for a while, and I couldn’t see that fire in their eyes that they could get back into the game.
“And ultimately the third goal rubber stamped it. We left Murray, one of the best players in the division in his position, to come inside, and he scores from it.”
Wigan Athletic: Tickle, Sessegnon, Aimson, Fox, Smith (Cooper 84), Murray (McManaman 90), Trevitt, Wright (Adeeko 84), Hungbo (B Rodrigues 73), Costelloe, Mullin (Asamoah 83). Unused substitutes: Savin,Weir.
Doncaster Rovers: Lo-Tutala, Nixon (Crew 67), O'Riordan, Pearson (Grehan 59), Maxwell (Senior 46), Broadbent, Bailey, Molyneux, Clifton (G Middleton 31), Gibson (Olusanya 59), Sharp. Unused substitutes: Lawlor, Ajayi.
Referee: Craig Hicks (Surrey).