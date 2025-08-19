Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann slams 'absolutely ridiculous' decision as unbeaten run ends at Huddersfield Town

DEFIANT Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann labelled his side as ‘outstanding’ desipite seeing them surrender their unbeaten record so far in league and cup in 2025-26 in a 2-0 reverse at Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town.

Rovers produced a superb first-half performance and dominated against Town, but could not forge a breakthrough.

The hosts came back into it on the restart and their strong bench came to the fore late on, with late goals arriving from replacements Ben Wiles and Joe Taylor (penalty).

McCann felt the spot-kick award, after Connor O’Riordan was penalised for a tussle with Taylor, was a very poor decision.

On whether he was frustrated after seeing his side comprehensively hold the upper hand in the first period, McCann said: "I wouldn’t say it was frustrating. I thought we were outstanding in the first half and should have been out of sight and 4-0 up. But we weren’t.

"We obviously needed to score to get on top and didn’t. But for me, they had no answer to our press and energy and there were no way out for them.

"We kept pinching it and taking it off them and creating opportunities and the keeper made a couple of saves and we didn’t score when we were on top.

"Was I concerned at half-time? Not really, because I know we have got a good team who can keep going and going.

"But there was disappointment with the first goal we conceded and all night, the distances between the back four were excellent. Wiles is a good player, a Championship player. That’s what happens. That’s the type of players they have.

"The second one was absolutely ridiculous. There was no touch and I think he (referee) said it was a trip. It was not a trip, Taylor falls to the floor.