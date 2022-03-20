Doncaster Rovers boss McSheffrey rues missed opportunity at Fleetwood Town

With his side second bottom in the table, McSheffrey felt Rovers were good value for a share of the points.

Taking their clean sheet as his main positive, the Doncaster boss believed better decision-making was needed in attack.

“It feels like a missed opportunity,” he said. “I think the way we played in the first half we should have gone in ahead. We had some opportunities and good efforts, more entries into the final third, but we didn’t make the right decision with the final pass or the final shot. And those are the fine margins, really.

Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey felt his side missed an opportunity to pick up three points at Fleetwood on Saturday. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

“The game got a bit scrappy in the second half, they made some subs and brought some experience onto the pitch and went a bit of a different way, but then as the game was going on the wind picked up and we were giving away a lot of fouls, so it was important we didn’t lose.

“We’ve kept a clean sheet which is obviously a positive to take from the game. We’d have loved to have won it, but if you can’t win then you don’t lose. We’ve gained a point on a couple of teams and if we can back it up with a big win next week (against Charlton) it could turn out to be a big point.

“We didn’t do enough to win it in terms of clear-cut chances. They camped us in our own half a bit at times, but they didn’t create anything clean themselves.”

Fleetwood Town: O’Hara; Johnston, Nsiala, Johnson, Jules; Boyle (J Garner 72); Lane, Baggley (G Garner 46), Biggins, Hayes; Butterworth (Camps 46). Subs Not Used: Cairns, Clarke, Pilkington, Macadam.

Doncaster: Mitchell; Knoyle, Williams, Olowu; Barlow, Smith, Galbraith, Rowe; Martin (Jackson 60); Agard (Griffiths 13), Hiwula (Gardner 87). Subs Not Used: Jones, Younger, Clayton, Dodoo.