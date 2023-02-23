SHOULD Doncaster Rovers strikers George Miller and Caolan Lavery end their respective scoring droughts at former club Bradford City's expense on Saturday, then the psychological benefits could well be significant for both.

One-time Bantams loanee Miller has not netted in 13 league matches since November 12, while another ex-City player in Lavery is yet to score in six appearances since signing in January.

Rovers chief Danny Schofield said: "Strikers feed off scoring goals and it does bring confidence with (to) them.

"We have created an environment with them and chat to them all the time to make sure it is still there, whether or not they are scoring goals. It is also the things they are doing for the team.

George Miller, pictured scoring against Crawley in September.

"Goerge has started more games than Caolan. But coming onto the pitch, they are making an impact in others ways, which is just important.

"We are fully behind every player and will support them."

Saturday sees Adam Clayton make a quick-fire return to Rovers and Schofield says that selling him to a play-off rival was not a major concern.

He added: "Once we decided how we wanted to shape the squad and what we wanted to do moving forward, we can't hold a player back just because we feel as though he's going to strengthen a direct rival to us.

"It's only fair to the player we are making that decision - myself as a head coach and us as a club agreeing to that - and move in the right direction. I am pleased he has gone straight into the team and is performing well.